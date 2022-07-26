20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
Three Lions // Getty Images
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
Chicago River dividing the city of Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago History Museum // Getty Images
The Chicago Theater
View of the Chicago Theatre from State and Lake L station
Robert Natkin // Getty Images
A Goldblatt’s man at home
A worker relaxes with a newspaper at home with wife and four children
Robert Natkin // Getty Images
A workers cottage neighborhood
Chicago street with three young children in front of a wood-sided home and a parked car
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
The end of an era
Rail streetcar on a Chicago street
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Regal Theater
Car and show signs posted outside of the Regal Theater
Bettmann // Getty Images
A Chicago-style protest
Protesters with dogs and signs about unemployment
Robert Natkin // Getty Images
Bronzeville
Children play on and around a pickup truck
Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images
A Chicago girl—or two
Group of women perched on an outdoor rail
Bettmann // Getty Images
The business district
High angle view of the Chicago Business District by night
Bettmann // Getty Images
A Chicago winter
Patrolman standing in deep snow and motions ‘drive slowly’ warnings to motorists
Chicago History Museum // Getty Images
Maxwell Street
Street scene on Maxwell Street near Halsted Street, Chicago
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Gaslight Club
Waitress serving drinks at the GasLight Club
Bettmann // Getty Images
Community outreach
Woman and children standing next to Free Vaccination sign
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Loop
Aerial night photograph of Chicago, Illinois
Bettmann // Getty Images
A Chicago Cubs icon
Chicago Cubs player Ernie Banks signs autographs at Wrigley Field
Bettmann // Getty Images
Preparing for a strike
Man places sign offering “strikers special” in window of tavern
Chicago History Museum // Getty Images
Dining out
A waitress takes order from a family out at a restaurant
Bettmann // Getty Images
The steel strike
A long line of striking steelworkers queue up to receive pay checks
Chicago History Museum // Getty Images
Maxwell Street Market
Merchants at Maxwell Street Market, Chicago
Bettmann // Getty Images
A World Series bid
Opening Day of 1959 World Series