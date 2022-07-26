Skip to Content
Lifestyle - Stacker
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s


Bob Henriques/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Broadway and W 50th Street


Pix/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

The Ed Sullivan Show

Advertising in Times Square


Lawrence Thornton/Archive Photos // Getty Images

The rise of the career woman

Crowds walking down Broad Street


Ernst Haas // Getty Images

NYC cabbie culture

Cabs on a busy street


Susan Wood // Getty Images

A Times Square newsstand

Magazine vendor at newsstand


Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An aerial view of Columbus Circle

Columbus Circle looking north


Three Lions // Getty Images

A daily commute

People on 8th Avenue


Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock // Getty Images

Rockefeller Plaza

Sunken Plaza at Rockefeller Center


R. Gates/Archive Photos // Getty Images

Grand Central Station

Clock and information center in Grand Central Station


UPI/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The decline of the garment district

Deliveryman crossing Eighth Avenue


Frederic Lewis/Archive Photos // Getty Images

Central Park

Bethesda Fountain in Central Park


Mondadori via Getty Images

Little Italy

Women In Little Italy


Harvey Meston/Archive Photos // Getty Images

Chinatown

Street view of Chinatown


Ed Feingersh/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

A game of chess

Men playing checkers in park


FPG // Getty Images

The Bronx

Apartment buildings in the Bronx


H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock // Getty Images

The Lower East Side

Sidewalk merchants on lower east side


Ernst Haas // Getty Images

Rush Hour

Commuters at rush hour


David Attie // Getty Images

El Morocco

Couples dance at the El Morocco Nightclub


David Attie // Getty Images

The Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Kids Play in East River


Bettmann // Getty Images

A newspaper strike

Riders on the New York subway


Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock // Getty Images

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Guggenheim Museum under construction

