Least expensive metros to buy a home
Konstantin L // Shutterstock
Least expensive metros to buy a home
Street of large suburban homes
GrungeElfz // Shutterstock
#10. Champaign, Illinois
Students walk on Green Street in Champaign, Illinois
gibbstechsolutions // Shutterstock
#9. Davenport, Iowa
Village of East Davenport
jack f schultz // Shutterstock
#8. Canton, Ohio
The McKinley National Memorial in Canton, Ohio
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#7. Toledo, Ohio
Aerial photo Toledo Ohio riverfront scene
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#6. Saginaw, Michigan
Aerial View of Saginaw, Michigan during Summer
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock
#5. Springfield, Illinois
Wooden footpath leading along street with white fence in New Salem, Springfield, Illinois
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#4. Peoria, Illinois
Aerial of the city of Peoria, Illinois in summer
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, Ohio, downtown road and townscape at twilight
Mark B. Flinn // Shutterstock
#1. Terre Haute, Indiana
Front porch of a house in Terre Haute, Indiana