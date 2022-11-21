Skip to Content
Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price


Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than list price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 7,816 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $350,000.

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#50. Harrisburg, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
– Total homes sold: 146
– Median sale price: $269,500


spablab // Flickr

#49. Providence, RI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 323
– Median sale price: $410,000


formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Albertville, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 26
– Median sale price: $253,000


Teemu008 /// Flickr

#47. Bloomington, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 43
– Median sale price: $212,000


Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#46. Wilmington, DE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 164
– Median sale price: $327,450

Forevaclevah // Wikimedia Commons

#45. New Brunswick, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 632
– Median sale price: $450,000


Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons

#44. Baltimore, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 607
– Median sale price: $335,000


JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#43. Omaha, NE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 213
– Median sale price: $300,000


Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. Portland, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 159
– Median sale price: $460,000


Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#41. York, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 138
– Median sale price: $229,950

Pixabay

#40. Lebanon, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
– Total homes sold: 43
– Median sale price: $250,900


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Boston, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
– Total homes sold: 845
– Median sale price: $650,000


Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#38. Albany, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 166
– Median sale price: $309,113


Artazum // Shutterstock

#37. Shelton, WA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 25
– Median sale price: $425,000


Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#36. San Jose, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 206
– Median sale price: $1,377,500

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Joplin, MO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 48
– Median sale price: $174,965


Max Pixel

#34. Milwaukee, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 325
– Median sale price: $292,000


Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#33. Frederick, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 286
– Median sale price: $510,000


Creative Commons

#32. Oshkosh, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 39
– Median sale price: $250,000


Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#31. Hillsdale, MI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $168,500

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Albany, OR metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 23
– Median sale price: $370,000


Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

#29. Fort Polk South, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 39
– Median sale price: $177,700


James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#28. Keene, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 20
– Median sale price: $257,450


Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#27. Concord, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $438,600


Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Reading, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 67
– Median sale price: $227,000

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#25. Camden, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 336
– Median sale price: $295,000


John Phelan // Wikimedia

#24. Worcester, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 212
– Median sale price: $396,500


William Silver // Shutterstock

#23. St. Marys, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 26
– Median sale price: $308,407


Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Syracuse, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 121
– Median sale price: $182,000


E Pasqualli // Shutterstock

#21. Bennington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $222,000

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#20. Staunton, VA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
– Total homes sold: 27
– Median sale price: $305,000


Matt314 // Wikicommons

#19. Santa Rosa, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
– Total homes sold: 73
– Median sale price: $780,000


Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#18. Green Bay, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
– Total homes sold: 60
– Median sale price: $279,000


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Manchester, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
– Total homes sold: 118
– Median sale price: $420,000


America’s Power // Wikicommons

#16. Topeka, KS metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
– Total homes sold: 41
– Median sale price: $191,500

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#15. Trenton, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
– Total homes sold: 72
– Median sale price: $343,300


Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Oakland, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
– Total homes sold: 354
– Median sale price: $950,000


Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#13. Newark, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.016
– Total homes sold: 489
– Median sale price: $465,000


John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Springfield, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.017
– Total homes sold: 150
– Median sale price: $315,000


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.018
– Total homes sold: 37
– Median sale price: $252,000

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Canton, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
– Total homes sold: 92
– Median sale price: $167,450


Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
– Total homes sold: 118
– Median sale price: $325,000


John Phelan // Wikimedia

#8. Hartford, CT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.020
– Total homes sold: 308
– Median sale price: $312,406


Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Appleton, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
– Total homes sold: 52
– Median sale price: $258,700


Canva

#6. Ruidoso, NM metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
– Total homes sold: 13
– Median sale price: $369,000

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#5. Burlington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
– Total homes sold: 61
– Median sale price: $415,500


Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.032
– Total homes sold: 175
– Median sale price: $250,000


User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marion, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.057
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $154,200


Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Batavia, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.067
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $198,000


Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rochester, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.088
– Total homes sold: 202
– Median sale price: $206,500

