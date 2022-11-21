Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.
But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than list price.
Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.
In the first week of November 7,816 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $350,000.
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#50. Harrisburg, PA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
– Total homes sold: 146
– Median sale price: $269,500
spablab // Flickr
#49. Providence, RI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 323
– Median sale price: $410,000
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Albertville, AL metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 26
– Median sale price: $253,000
Teemu008 /// Flickr
#47. Bloomington, IL metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 43
– Median sale price: $212,000
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#46. Wilmington, DE metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 164
– Median sale price: $327,450
Forevaclevah // Wikimedia Commons
#45. New Brunswick, NJ metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 632
– Median sale price: $450,000
Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons
#44. Baltimore, MD metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
– Total homes sold: 607
– Median sale price: $335,000
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#43. Omaha, NE metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 213
– Median sale price: $300,000
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#42. Portland, ME metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 159
– Median sale price: $460,000
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#41. York, PA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
– Total homes sold: 138
– Median sale price: $229,950
Pixabay
#40. Lebanon, PA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
– Total homes sold: 43
– Median sale price: $250,900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Boston, MA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
– Total homes sold: 845
– Median sale price: $650,000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#38. Albany, NY metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 166
– Median sale price: $309,113
Artazum // Shutterstock
#37. Shelton, WA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 25
– Median sale price: $425,000
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#36. San Jose, CA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 206
– Median sale price: $1,377,500
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Joplin, MO metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
– Total homes sold: 48
– Median sale price: $174,965
Max Pixel
#34. Milwaukee, WI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 325
– Median sale price: $292,000
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#33. Frederick, MD metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 286
– Median sale price: $510,000
Creative Commons
#32. Oshkosh, WI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 39
– Median sale price: $250,000
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#31. Hillsdale, MI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $168,500
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Albany, OR metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
– Total homes sold: 23
– Median sale price: $370,000
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
#29. Fort Polk South, LA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 39
– Median sale price: $177,700
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#28. Keene, NH metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 20
– Median sale price: $257,450
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#27. Concord, NH metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $438,600
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Reading, PA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 67
– Median sale price: $227,000
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
#25. Camden, NJ metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 336
– Median sale price: $295,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#24. Worcester, MA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
– Total homes sold: 212
– Median sale price: $396,500
William Silver // Shutterstock
#23. St. Marys, GA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 26
– Median sale price: $308,407
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Syracuse, NY metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
– Total homes sold: 121
– Median sale price: $182,000
E Pasqualli // Shutterstock
#21. Bennington, VT metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $222,000
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
#20. Staunton, VA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
– Total homes sold: 27
– Median sale price: $305,000
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#19. Santa Rosa, CA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
– Total homes sold: 73
– Median sale price: $780,000
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#18. Green Bay, WI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
– Total homes sold: 60
– Median sale price: $279,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Manchester, NH metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
– Total homes sold: 118
– Median sale price: $420,000
America’s Power // Wikicommons
#16. Topeka, KS metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
– Total homes sold: 41
– Median sale price: $191,500
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#15. Trenton, NJ metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
– Total homes sold: 72
– Median sale price: $343,300
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Oakland, CA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
– Total homes sold: 354
– Median sale price: $950,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. Newark, NJ metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.016
– Total homes sold: 489
– Median sale price: $465,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Springfield, MA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.017
– Total homes sold: 150
– Median sale price: $315,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. Augusta, ME metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.018
– Total homes sold: 37
– Median sale price: $252,000
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Canton, OH metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
– Total homes sold: 92
– Median sale price: $167,450
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lancaster, PA metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
– Total homes sold: 118
– Median sale price: $325,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#8. Hartford, CT metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.020
– Total homes sold: 308
– Median sale price: $312,406
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Appleton, WI metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
– Total homes sold: 52
– Median sale price: $258,700
Canva
#6. Ruidoso, NM metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
– Total homes sold: 13
– Median sale price: $369,000
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#5. Burlington, VT metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
– Total homes sold: 61
– Median sale price: $415,500
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Buffalo, NY metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.032
– Total homes sold: 175
– Median sale price: $250,000
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Marion, OH metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.057
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $154,200
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Batavia, NY metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.067
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $198,000
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Rochester, NY metro area
– Average sale to list ratio: 1.088
– Total homes sold: 202
– Median sale price: $206,500
