The cost of college the year you graduated high school

College students studying on a campus lawn in 1970.

For decades the cost of college has been rising, and a storm of factors, including inflation and plummeting enrollment numbers, are being cited as reasons behind new, steeper tuition hikes.

In recent weeks, universities in Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, and Memphis have announced plans to raise tuition costs for incoming students. For the University of Oklahoma, it’s the third consecutive increase in as many years, which officials said was “integral to the success of the university.”

It’s a continuation of a trend that’s led to heated discussions among lawmakers and the public about how and whether to relieve the burden tuition costs place on students. Even before the pandemic, average college tuition increased steadily at around 3% per year. At Kansas State, officials say the 5% tuition increase means the school’s budget is “still way under the cumulative inflation.”

The average cost of tuition, room, and board across all types of universities has ballooned 146% from 1970 to 2021, according to Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics data. Public and private college graduates entering the workforce in 2019 carried an average student debt balance of $28,950—a far cry from the 1970s when a student could pay around $11,000 on average for a four-year degree.

Stacker compiled tuition cost data from NCES to chronicle the average college tuition costs for high school graduates from 1970 to the present day. Costs for room and board are categorized as housing and meal costs. All statistics are averages across all universities, including private, public, non-profit, and for-profit schools.

Wally McNamee // Getty Images

1970-71 academic year

A sign protesting the Vietnam War and draft hanging from the windows of a dorm.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,819.92

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,794.91

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,634.23



North Carolina Central University // Getty Images

1971-72 academic year

Dr. Isaac Robinson sitting at a desk with two unidentified people using a computer in the library of North Carolina Central University in 1972.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,007.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,867.63

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,605.63



Spencer Grant // Getty Images

1972-73 academic year

Tufts University students working in a campus garden in 1973.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,483.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,027.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,614.34



Jackson State University // Getty Images

1973-74 academic year

The Blackburn Language Arts Building at Jackson State University in 1974.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,836.73

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,821.23

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,458.52



Gado // Getty Images

1974-75 academic year

Matthews Hall at Harvard University in 1975.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,110.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,706.54

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,281.45



JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images

1975-76 academic year

The D Luke Hopkins Building on the campus of Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory in 1976.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,173.57

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,733.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,347.96



Jackson State University // Getty Images

1976-77 academic year

A science fair at Jackson State University in 1977.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,553.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,738.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,352.22



ClassicStock // Getty Images

1977-78 academic year

Students graduating from college in 1978.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,448.95

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,747.02

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,275.83



JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images

1978-79 academic year

A busy Spring Fair on Keyser Quad in front of Gilman Hall at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore in April 1978.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,207.02

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,671.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,169.43



Rick Friedman // Getty Images

1979-80 academic year

Buildings on the campus of Boston University in 1980.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,735.25

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,573.63

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,033.25



Jim Steinfeldt // Getty Images

1980-81 academic year

Cornell University in October 1981.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,630.59

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,569.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $2,961.47



ClassicStock // Getty Images

1981-82 academic year

Three teenagers eating takeout in a dorm room.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,047.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,688.38

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,025.99



Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images

1982-83 academic year

The Lawrence Hall of Sciencel on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley in 1983.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,812.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,889.97

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,187.04



George Gojkovich // Getty Images

1983-84 academic year

An aerial view of St.Vincent College in 1984.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,273.31

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,004.34

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,209.89



The Washington Post // Getty Images

1984-85 academic year

Cadet at Virignia Military Institute walking between classes in 1985.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,839.40

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,189.97

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,261.55



Barbara Alper // Getty Images

1985-86 academic year

Students graduating from New York University in 1986.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $13,310.67

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,276.34

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,300.94



North Carolina Central University // Getty Images

1986-87 academic year

Graduates from North Carolina Central University in 1987.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,109.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,374.78

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,537.76



Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1987-88 academic year

Harvard University in 1988.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,248.49

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,444.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,533.01



Barbara Alper // Getty Images

1988-89 academic year

Students studying at Stanford University in October 1989.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,603.30

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,493.17

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,570.74



Jackson State University // Getty Images

1989-90 academic year

University students standing in line in front of campus registration office at Jackson State University in 1992.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,945.69

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,470.68

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,599.27



Boston Globe // Getty Images

1990-91 academic year

A lecture hall at Harvard University in 1991.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,937.32

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,501.35

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,558.31



Ken Schles // Getty Images

1991-92 academic year

Students lounging and reading on lawn on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in January 1993.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $15,684.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,657.81

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,677.28



Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1992-93 academic year

The Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Massachusett, 1993.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,169.57

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,675.96

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.86



Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1993-94 academic year

A students studying on a bench in Santa Monica in 1994.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,730.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,798.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.46



Star Tribune // Getty Images

1994-95 academic year

One person working in and one person cleaning a college dorm room.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,019.82

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,848.21

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,739.85



Star Tribune // Getty Images

1995-96 academic year

A view of the University of Minnesota as seen from the roof of Fairview Riverside.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,594.40

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,948.37

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,791.22



Steve Osman // Getty Images

1996-97 academic year

The Science and Technology building at Ventura College in November 1997.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,952.10

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,010.11

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,809.85



Rick Loomis // Getty Images

1997-98 academic year

A student reading a university newspaper at the University of Irvine in 1998.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $18,347.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,079.09

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,936.43



picture alliance // Getty Images

1998-99 academic year

Harvard university in November 1999.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,013.04

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,198.95

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,062.44



Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers // Getty Images

1999-2000 academic year

Rice University’s Reckling Park baseball stadium in January 2000.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,195.67

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,275.62

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,976.32



Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

2000-01 academic year

An aerial view of Notre Dame Stadium in May 2002.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,421.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,347.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,995.10



Construction Photography/Avalon // Getty Images.

2001-02 academic year

The University of Virginia in November 2002.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,142.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,519.03

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,124.74



Steve Skjold // Shutterstock

2002-03 academic year

The Carlson School of Management on the University of Minnesota Campus in November 2003.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,864.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,715.36

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,143.44



LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES // Shutterstock

2003-04 academic year

Students outside of Shephard Hall at City College of New York in September 2004.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $21,926.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,876.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,282.43



Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock

2004-05 academic year

A dorm at Beliot college in 2005.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $22,664.09

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,027.14

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,312.95



Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

2005-06 academic year

Moore Humanities & Research Administration Building, built in 2006, at the University of North Carolina.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,078.10

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,163.84

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,321.28



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

2006-07 academic year

The courtyard of Harvard University in fall 2007.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,812.78

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,305.92

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,416.27



aceshot1 // Shutterstock

2007-08 academic year

The football stadium at Ohio University in fall 2008.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,070.39

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,365.79

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,465.80



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

2008-09 academic year

Royce Hall at UCLA in August 2009.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,961.15

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,586.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,607.75



Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

2009-10 academic year

Cornell University in October 2010.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $25,650.15

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,809.31

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,780.23



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

2010-11 academic year

Harvard Square in 2011.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,273.52

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,975.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,890.12



George Sheldon // Shutterstock

2011-12 academic year

Gettysburg College in 2012.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,609.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,040.84

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,873.81



Susan B Sheldon // Shutterstock

2012-13 academic year

A sign outside Kalamazoo College in 2014.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,151.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,180.24

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,933.94



cdrin // Shutterstock

2013-14 academic year

University of California at Berkeley in 2014.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,663.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,332.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,022.30



Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

2014-15 academic year

Students on the quad lawn of the University of Illinois in April 2016.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,250.98

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,504.89

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,116.29



Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

2015-16 academic year

Murphree Hall at the University of Florida on September 12, 2016, in Gainesville, Florida.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,860.83

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,673.43

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,242.50



Helen89 // Shutterstock

2016-17 academic year

Princeton University in November 2017.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,838.25

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,757.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,259.28



EQRoy // Shutterstock

2017-18 academic year

The University of Chicago in 2019.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,013.08

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,841.82

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,283.86



quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

2018-19 academic year

Entrance gate and sign for Wellesley College in 2019.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,121.26

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,934.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,331.10



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

2019-20 academic year

College students at UNC-Chapel Hill walking across a sparsely populated campus.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,436.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,036.16

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,370.54



Canva

2020-21 academic year

A college professor giving a lecture.

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,033.42

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,012.61

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,402.52

Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.