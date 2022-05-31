

History of diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace

1960s female office worker working at desk



1920: Congress establishes the Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor

Women postal workers at a sorting office, circa 1920



1948: President Truman orders desegregation of the armed forces

President Harry Truman signs a proclamation



1961: President John F. Kennedy pushes for “affirmative action” in federal services

President Kennedy speaks to the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee



1961: JFK establishes President’s Commission on the Status of Women

President Kennedy meets with the commission which he appointed to examine the status of women



1963: The Equal Pay Act becomes law

President Kennedy hands out pens during a ceremony



1964: Discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin is prohibited

The hands of President Johnson rest on the signed Civil Rights bill



1965: President Johnson signs order for equal opportunity employment in federal services

President Lyndon Johnson hosts a dinner meeting in the White House



1967: Discrimination against workers over the age of 40 is prohibited

Employees work in an office inside the John F. Kennedy Federal Building



1972: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gains right to pursue its own lawsuits

President Richard Nixon makes a speech in 1972



1973: The Rehabilitation Act marks first step toward inclusivity for individuals with disabilities

Handicapped citizens gather at the entrance to the John F. Kennedy Federal Building



1982: The first company grants domestic partner benefits for LGBTQ+ workers

View of the Village Voice offices in New York, New York



1986: Sexual harassment in the workplace is prohibited

Supreme Court building in 1986



1987: The Hudson Institute publishes Workforce 2000

Secretary of Labor William E. Brock at a press conference



1988: Congress passes the Women’s Business Ownership Act

Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in front of their bookstore



1990: Discrimination against individuals with disabilities is prohibited

George Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990



1990s: Employees successfully sue major corporations for discriminatory practices

Defense attorney Cyrus Mehri at a press conference on the racial discrimination settlement with Coca-Cola



2010-14: Media outlets push Silicon Valley companies for diversity records

A bicyclist rides by a sign at the Google headquarters in 2010



2014: President Obama signs orders supporting pay transparency and LGBTQ+ rights

President Barack Obama signs an Executive Order to protect LGBTQ+ rights



2020: Discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees is prohibited

Joseph Fons holds a Pride Flag in front of the Supreme Court building