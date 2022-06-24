

Emma Rubin // Stacker

What the Roe v. Wade reversal means for abortion access across America

Map showing the 26 states expected to enact post-Roe abortion bans



Randy Leonard // Stacker

13 states with trigger bans could ban abortion almost immediately

Chart showing which laws restricting abortion states have passed



Emma Rubin // Stacker

Travel distance for legal abortion access will increase by hundreds of miles

Chart showing increase in travel times to abortion clinics in states where total ban is possible or probable



Emma Rubin // Stacker

Clinic states are bracing for an influx of abortion patients

Bar chart showing increase in potential patients in states unlikely to restrict abortion