Most prolific stock traders in the Senate so far in 2022
Xinhua News Agency // Getty Images
An electronic screen displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange
Pool // Getty Images
#20. Sen. Daniel Sullivan (R-Alaska) (tie)
Alex Wong // Getty Images
#20. Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) (tie)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#20. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (tie)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#20. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) (tie)
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#20. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) (tie)
CAROLYN KASTER // Getty Images
#20. Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Delaware) (tie)
Brandon Bell // Getty Images
#14. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) (tie)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#14. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) (tie)
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#14. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) (tie)
Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images
#11. Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) (tie)
Brandon Bell // Getty Images
#11. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) (tie)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#9. Sen. Jacklyn Rosen (D-Nevada) (tie)
Anna Moneymaker // Getty Images
#9. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) (tie)
TING SHEN // Getty Images
#7. Sen. Shelley Capito (R-West Virginia)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#6. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#5. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#4. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) (tie)
MICHAEL A. MCCOY // Getty Images
#4. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) (tie)
Scott J. Ferrell // Getty Images
#2. Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Delaware)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#1. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama)
