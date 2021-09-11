Most popular boy names in the 80s in Oregon
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
Most popular boy names in the 80s in Oregon
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Oregon.
Canva
#50. Derek
Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 989
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#322 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,893
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#49. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,039
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339
Pixabay
#48. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,051
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 753 (#56 (tie) most common name, -28.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#47. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,111
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#209 (tie) most common name, -80.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#46. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,120
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,523 (#12 most common name, +36.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406
Pexels
#45. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,123
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#197 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#44. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,161
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,125
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#43. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,272
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, +25.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 81,932
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#42. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,340
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#196 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#41. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,398
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#209 (tie) most common name, -84.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
Unsplash
#40. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,451
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 498 (#96 most common name, -65.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809
Canva
#39. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,478
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#38. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,506
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#523 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301
Unsplash
#37. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,605
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#465 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 108,165
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#36. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,684
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#61 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
marina shin // Shutterstock
#35. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,806
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#141 (tie) most common name, -80.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897
Canva
#34. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,814
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#300 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915
Flashon // Shutterstock
#33. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,863
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#414 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,876
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -58.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962
Canva
#31. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,893
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#224 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#30. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,895
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#288 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
Canva
#29. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,944
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 962 (#30 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
Shutterstock
#28. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,980
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,782 (#5 most common name, -10.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#27. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,999
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#151 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
Philippe Put // Flickr
#26. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,059
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#192 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#25. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,090
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -79.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
Canva
#24. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,178
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#46 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
Pixabay
#23. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,212
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -18.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
Canva
#22. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,255
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 512 (#94 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,422
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#21. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,262
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#78 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
Canva
#20. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,331
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -81.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#19. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,575
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#212 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#18. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,632
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,428 (#18 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
Burst
#17. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,719
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#220 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
Unsplash
#16. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,722
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 802 (#48 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
Canva
#15. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,931
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -84.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#14. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,049
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#122 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
Pexels
#13. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,083
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 911 (#36 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
Unsplash
#12. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,104
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 551 (#86 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
PxHere
#11. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,183
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,497 (#13 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#10. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,277
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#9. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,360
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
PxHere
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,870
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
Canva
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,127
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
PxHere
#6. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,155
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -69.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
PxHere
#5. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,303
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
Canva
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,912
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -82.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
Irisska // Shutterstock
#3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,104
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
Unsplash
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,044
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793
Unsplash
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,457
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,133 (#26 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592
Comments