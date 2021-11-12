

Best community colleges in Oregon

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Oregon using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#3. Portland Community College (Portland)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,530

#2. Umpqua Community College (Roseburg)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $9,819

#1. Linn-Benton Community College (Albany)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,583