

Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

What Oregon’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life. From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.

There have been four major waves of immigration to the U.S., beginning with settlers from northern and western Europe seeking land on the frontier from 1820 to 1880. The immigrants counted in the 1900 Census hailed primarily from southern and eastern Europe, drawn by the call of industrialization in America. At the advent of the era of world wars, there was a dearth of immigration, but after 1965, individuals from Asia and Latin America began to move to the U.S. in droves.

Though the national immigrant population today and in 1900 is comparable by percentage, hovering around 14% of the overall U.S. population, the raw population tells a different story. Today, the U.S. is home to 44.7 million immigrants, whereas that number was just shy of 10.5 million at the time of the 1900 Census. Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in Oregon in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by total residents who were born in that country.

Immigration to the U.S. was handled at the state level prior to 1890, with each state government designating its own processes and checkpoints. New York originally used Castle Garden (now Castle Clinton) as its immigration processing hub, but within a few decades realized that a massive influx of immigrants necessitated a larger venue. Ellis Island opened on Jan. 1, 1892, to the first of more than 12 million individuals who entered the U.S. through its doors.

Keep reading to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Oregon



Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#1. Germany

Oregon

– Number of residents: 18,202

– Percent of foreign born residents: 27.68%

– Percent of total state population: 4.40%

National

– Number of residents: 2,669,164

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%

– #1 most common country of origin



FPG // Getty Images

#2. China

Oregon

– Number of residents: 9,367

– Percent of foreign born residents: 14.25%

– Percent of total state population: 2.27%

National

– Number of residents: 106,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%

– #16 most common country of origin



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#3. Canada

Oregon

– Number of residents: 6,908

– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.51%

– Percent of total state population: 1.67%

National

– Number of residents: 1,183,225

– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%

– #3 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#4. England

Oregon

– Number of residents: 5,663

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.61%

– Percent of total state population: 1.37%

National

– Number of residents: 843,491

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%

– #4 most common country of origin



Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#5. Sweden

Oregon

– Number of residents: 4,555

– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.93%

– Percent of total state population: 1.10%

National

– Number of residents: 574,625

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%

– #5 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon



FPG // Getty Images

#6. Ireland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 4,210

– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.40%

– Percent of total state population: 1.02%

National

– Number of residents: 1,619,409

– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%

– #2 most common country of origin



Buyenlarge // Getty Images

#7. Norway

Oregon

– Number of residents: 2,789

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.24%

– Percent of total state population: 0.67%

National

– Number of residents: 338,426

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%

– #9 most common country of origin



UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#8. Switzerland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 2,677

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.07%

– Percent of total state population: 0.65%

National

– Number of residents: 115,959

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%

– #15 most common country of origin



Historical // Getty Images

#9. Japan

Oregon

– Number of residents: 2,522

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.84%

– Percent of total state population: 0.61%

National

– Number of residents: 81,590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%

– #21 most common country of origin



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#10. Scotland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 2,283

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.47%

– Percent of total state population: 0.55%

National

– Number of residents: 234,699

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%

– #11 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon



Keystone-France // Getty Images

#11. Finland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 2,181

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.32%

– Percent of total state population: 0.53%

National

– Number of residents: 63,440

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%

– #22 most common country of origin



Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images

#12. Russia

Oregon

– Number of residents: 1,753

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.67%

– Percent of total state population: 0.42%

National

– Number of residents: 424,372

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%

– #7 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#13. Denmark

Oregon

– Number of residents: 1,663

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.53%

– Percent of total state population: 0.40%

National

– Number of residents: 154,616

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%

– #13 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#14. Italy

Oregon

– Number of residents: 1,014

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.54%

– Percent of total state population: 0.25%

National

– Number of residents: 484,703

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%

– #6 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#15. Austria

Oregon

– Number of residents: 893

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.36%

– Percent of total state population: 0.22%

National

– Number of residents: 276,702

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%

– #10 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties in Oregon where people spend most of their paycheck on housing



Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#16. France

Oregon

– Number of residents: 775

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.19%

National

– Number of residents: 104,534

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #18 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#17. Wales

Oregon

– Number of residents: 401

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%

– Percent of total state population: 0.10%

National

– Number of residents: 93,744

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%

– #20 most common country of origin



Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#18. Holland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 324

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.49%

– Percent of total state population: 0.08%

National

– Number of residents: 105,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #17 most common country of origin



Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#19. Poland

Oregon

– Number of residents: 313

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.48%

– Percent of total state population: 0.08%

National

– Number of residents: 383,595

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%

– #8 most common country of origin



FPG // Getty Images

#20. Belgium

Oregon

– Number of residents: 298

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%

– Percent of total state population: 0.07%

National

– Number of residents: 29,848

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%

– #24 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon



FPG // Getty Images

#21. Bohemia

Oregon

– Number of residents: 231

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.35%

– Percent of total state population: 0.06%

National

– Number of residents: 156,999

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%

– #12 most common country of origin



Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#22. Hungary

Oregon

– Number of residents: 156

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.24%

– Percent of total state population: 0.04%

National

– Number of residents: 145,815

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%

– #14 most common country of origin



David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#23. Portugal

Oregon

– Number of residents: 142

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%

– Percent of total state population: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 37,144

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%

– #23 most common country of origin



Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#24. Australia

Oregon

– Number of residents: 138

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.21%

– Percent of total state population: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 7,041

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #34 most common country of origin



ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#25. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)

Oregon

– Number of residents: 115

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.17%

– Percent of total state population: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 2,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

– #38 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon



Interim Archives // Getty Images

#26. Greece

Oregon

– Number of residents: 95

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– Percent of total state population: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 8,655

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #31 most common country of origin



Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#27. Born at Sea

Oregon

– Number of residents: 81

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.12%

– Percent of total state population: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 8,310

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #32 most common country of origin



ullstein bild // Getty Images

#28. Spain

Oregon

– Number of residents: 56

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 7,284

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #33 most common country of origin



Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images

#29. Mexico

Oregon

– Number of residents: 53

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 103,445

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%

– #19 most common country of origin



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#30. India

Oregon

– Number of residents: 38

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 2,069

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #42 most common country of origin

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Oregon



ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#31. South America

Oregon

– Number of residents: 33

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 4,814

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

– #35 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#32. Turkey

Oregon

– Number of residents: 29

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 9,949

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #30 most common country of origin



Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#33. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)

Oregon

– Number of residents: 27

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 14,468

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #26 most common country of origin



David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#34. Roumania

Oregon

– Number of residents: 24

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 15,043

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #25 most common country of origin



Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#35. Luxemburg

Oregon

– Number of residents: 24

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 3,049

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

– #37 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Oregon



Print Collector // Getty Images

#36. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

Oregon

– Number of residents: 21

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 11,928

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #27 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#37. Europe (not otherwise specified)

Oregon

– Number of residents: 11

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #41 most common country of origin



Historical // Getty Images

#38. Atlantic Islands

Oregon

– Number of residents: 11

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 10,955

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #29 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#39. Africa

Oregon

– Number of residents: 11

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,577

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #40 most common country of origin



Bettmann // Getty Images

#40. Central America

Oregon

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 3,911

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– #36 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Oregon



Bettmann // Getty Images

#41. Other Countries

Oregon

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,587

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #39 most common country of origin



Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

#42. Cuba

Oregon

– Number of residents: 4

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 11,159

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #28 most common country of origin