

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morrow County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Average commute time: 20 minutes

— 3.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 31.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.7%)



Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Klamath County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Average commute time: 16.2 minutes

— 7.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.7%)



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#34. Jackson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Average commute time: 19 minutes

— 4.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (8.8%)



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#33. Josephine County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Average commute time: 19.2 minutes

— 4.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.5%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (3.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.1%)



Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gilliam County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Average commute time: 14.7 minutes

— 9.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.2%), carpooled (6.5%), walked to work (9.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.3%)

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wasco County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Average commute time: 17.9 minutes

— 6.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (4.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.7%)



Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Umatilla County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— 5.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.5%)



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

– Average commute time: 25.3 minutes

— 1.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.3%), carpooled (9.2%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (5.4%), worked from home (10.0%)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Deschutes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes

— 4.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.3%), carpooled (9.2%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (12.9%)



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#27. Benton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Average commute time: 19.8 minutes

— 4.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.5%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (7.9%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (9.4%)

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lincoln County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Average commute time: 19.4 minutes

— 4.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.0%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (8.8%)



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#25. Marion County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes

— 0.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (11.1%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (6.6%)



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#24. Multnomah County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— 2.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (58.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (5.0%), public transportation (10.3%), worked from home (11.7%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Douglas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Average commute time: 19.9 minutes

— 4.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.5%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wallowa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Average commute time: 16.9 minutes

— 7.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.9%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (9.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (12.3%)

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#21. Lane County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Average commute time: 20.3 minutes

— 3.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.8%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (8.5%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Baker County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Average commute time: 14.9 minutes

— 9.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.5%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (5.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.7%)



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tillamook County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

– Average commute time: 19.2 minutes

— 4.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.0%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (5.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.6%)



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clackamas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.5%

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— 4.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.3%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (2.8%), worked from home (10.4%)



Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Union County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Average commute time: 16.5 minutes

— 7.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.9%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (6.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.6%)

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yamhill County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes

— 2.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.8%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (5.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.1%)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Harney County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Average commute time: 15.7 minutes

— 8.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.3%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (8.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.3%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hood River County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Average commute time: 19.3 minutes

— 4.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (7.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (14.0%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sherman County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.1%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (7.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (11.4%)



Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Coos County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Average commute time: 19.4 minutes

— 4.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.0%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.8%)

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Malheur County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Average commute time: 18.5 minutes

— 5.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 0.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (6.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.1%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clatsop County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Average commute time: 20.2 minutes

— 3.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (9.2%), walked to work (8.4%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (6.4%)



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Linn County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (10.2%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.2%)



Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#8. Curry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Average commute time: 18.9 minutes

— 5.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (14.5%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Columbia County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.6%

– Average commute time: 34.7 minutes

— 10.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (11.8%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.6%)

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Polk County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— 3.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (10.0%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grant County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Average commute time: 18.6 minutes

— 5.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (8.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (7.5%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.1%

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— 3.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.5%), carpooled (14.9%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.2%)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Average commute time: 13.1 minutes

— 10.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.7%), carpooled (5.7%), walked to work (6.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (16.6%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Crook County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes

— 2.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.0%)

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#1. Wheeler County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— 0.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (58.0%), carpooled (17.4%), walked to work (8.0%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (13.5%)