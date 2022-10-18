

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Oregon

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.

Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe. Instances like lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, water treatment plant failures in Jackson, Mississippi, and a Navy fuel storage facility leak in Honolulu are all evidence of some of the issues and dysfunctional systems that can lead to unsafe water. All of those instances are now public and either resolved or in the process of being resolved; however, despite its illegality, organizations in charge of ensuring clean, potable water for their constituents aren’t always transparent about the state of their product, thereby violating federal law.

The Government Performance and Results Act requires all federal entities to produce performance reports that include relevant statistics about their work. Part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s reports contain data about a wide variety of water quality violations, including which organizations have failed to comply with public notice rules for water contamination that they discover.

Using the EPA’s GPRA Violation Report for public notice violations, Stacker compiled a list of the largest organizations in violation of the law requiring the public to be notified of contaminated drinking water between January and June 2022. Organizations are ranked by the size of the population they serve. Ties were broken by the number of public notice violations incurred.

Read on to see which organizations in your state have incurred the largest violations.

#20. Usfs Big Lake Campground

– Population served: 150

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 8

#19. Midland Water Association

– Population served: 160

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#18. Abiqua School

– Population served: 160

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#17. Paradise/Rogue Meadows Ws

– Population served: 165

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#16. City of Adrian

– Population served: 180

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#15. Laurelwood Water Users

– Population served: 200

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#14. Skyview Acres Water Company

– Population served: 200

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 6

#13. Arbor School

– Population served: 215

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#12. Nestucca Valley Elementary School

– Population served: 220

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#11. Ewing Young Elem Sd 29J

– Population served: 245

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#10. Petes Mountain Water Co

– Population served: 250

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#9. Raineys Corner Market

– Population served: 265

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#8. Alder Creek Barlow Water Dist

– Population served: 310

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#7. Oprd Hat Rock State Park

– Population served: 500

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#6. First Stop Mart

– Population served: 550

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#5. City of Monroe

– Population served: 615

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 9

#4. Elmira High/Elementary

– Population served: 735

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#3. Usfs Timberline Lodge 1

– Population served: 1,500

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#2. Fairview Water District

– Population served: 1,540

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#1. Mcnulty Water Pud

– Population served: 2,500

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4