Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Oregon using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.



Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 6.1 oz

– Location: Pond Corvallis

– Record set by John Doss in 1995



Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 5.5 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Wayne Elmore in 1981



Brook Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Deschutes River

– Record set by Burt Westbrook in 1980



Brown Trout

– Weight: 28 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Paulina Lake

– Record set by Ronald Lane in 2002



Bull Trout

– Weight: 23 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Lake Billy Chinook

– Record set by Don Yow in 1989



Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 7 oz

– Location: Henry Hagg Lake

– Record set by Bob Judkins in 2001



Channel Catfish

– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz

– Location: McKay Reservoir

– Record set by Boone Haddock in 1980



Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 83 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Umpqua River

– Record set by Ernie St. Claire in 1910



Chum Salmon

– Weight: 23 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Kilchis River

– Record set by Roger Nelson in 1990



Coho Salmon

– Weight: 25 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Siltcoos Lake

– Record set by Ed Martin in 1966



Cutthroat Trout

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Siltcoos Lake

– Record set by Kay Schmidt in 1984



Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 42 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Snake River

– Record set by Joshua Kralicek in 1994



Golden Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Eagle Cap Wilderness

– Record set by Douglas White in 1987



Green Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Umpqua River

– Record set by John Baker in 1991



Kokanee Salmon

– Weight: 9 lbs 10.72 oz

– Location: Wallowa Lake

– Record set by Ron Campbell in 2010



Lake Trout

– Weight: 40 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Odell Lake

– Record set by H. V. Hannon in 1984



Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 11 lbs 9.6 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Randy Spaur in 1994



Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 28 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Rogue River

– Record set by Mike McGonagle in 1982



Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 15.5 oz

– Location: Reynolds Pond

– Record set by Terence Bice in 1992



Sacramento Perch

– Weight: 0 lbs 11.2 oz

– Location: Lost River

– Record set by Jonathan Cogley in 1998



Shad

– Weight: 5 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Columbia River

– Record set by Patricia Ann Young in 1994



Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Henry Hagg Lake

– Record set by Nick Rubeo in 2005



Steelhead Trout

– Weight: 35 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Columbia River

– Record set by Berdell Todd in 1970



Striped Bass

– Weight: 64 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Umpqua River

– Record set by Beryl Bliss in 1973



Walleye

– Weight: 19 lbs 15.3 oz

– Location: Columbia River

– Record set by Arnold Berg in 1990



Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 14.2 oz

– Location: Columbia Slough

– Record set by Jess Newell in 1975



White Bass

– Weight: 18 lbs 8.32 oz

– Location: Ana Reservoir

– Record set by Justin Marks in 2002



White Catfish

– Weight: 15 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Tualatin River

– Record set by Wayne Welch in 1989



White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Gerber Reservoir

– Record set by Jim Duckett in 1967



Whitefish

– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz

– Location: McKenzie River

– Record set by Todd Fisher in 1974



Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Brownsmead

– Record set by Ernie Affolter III in 1971