

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

These are the highways in Oregon with the most fatalities.

Americans travel billions of cumulative interstate miles every year—statistically, accidents are almost a certainty. Still, many traffic crashes and subsequent fatalities are avoidable.

In 2020, nearly 39,000 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways—an increase of roughly 7% from 2019, according to the most recent data released in 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In nearly half of all fatal crashes, drivers were either speeding, impaired by alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, or some combination of those three, according to NHTSA.

Highway driving, in particular, can lead to more serious or fatal accidents than on other roadways because vehicles are traveling at much greater speeds.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has earmarked tens of billions of dollars for programs that will improve road safety in the U.S., including programs to improve physical infrastructure, vehicle safety, and data collection.

Stacker ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in Oregon that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020. Ties were broken by the total quantity of crashes where possible.

#22. SR-8 ODOT 29

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#22. SR-34 ODOT 27

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#22. SR-11 ODOT 8

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#22. Se Stark St

– Total fatalities: 3

– Number of crashes: 3

#17. US-95 ODOT 456

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 3

#17. US-20 ODOT 7

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 3

#17. SR-99 ODOT 91

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 3

#17. SR-58 ODOT 18

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 3

#17. SR-138E ODOT 138

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 3

#14. US-30 ODOT 92

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#14. US-26 ODOT 47

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#14. SR-18 ODOT 39

– Total fatalities: 4

– Number of crashes: 4

#12. SR-38 ODOT 45

– Total fatalities: 5

– Number of crashes: 4

#12. SR-224 ODOT 171

– Total fatalities: 5

– Number of crashes: 4

#11. SR-42 ODOT 35

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 5

#9. US-20 ODOT 33

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 6

#9. SR-99 ODOT 81

– Total fatalities: 6

– Number of crashes: 6

#8. US-26 ODOT 53

– Total fatalities: 7

– Number of crashes: 5

#7. US-199 ODOT 25

– Total fatalities: 7

– Number of crashes: 6

#6. US-20 ODOT 16

– Total fatalities: 7

– Number of crashes: 7

#5. US-26 ODOT 26

– Total fatalities: 8

– Number of crashes: 6

#4. I-84

– Total fatalities: 15

– Number of crashes: 13

#3. I-5

– Total fatalities: 17

– Number of crashes: 16

#2. US-97 ODOT 4

– Total fatalities: 19

– Number of crashes: 18

#1. US-101 ODOT 9

– Total fatalities: 30

– Number of crashes: 28