

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Oregon stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Oregon last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14. Stocks headquartered in Oregon, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Oregon were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +6.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.



Stacker

#4. Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM)

– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.49)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: Portland

– Sector: Retail Trade



Stacker

#3. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC)

– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$3.25)

– Market cap: $12.7 billion

– Headquarters: Hillsboro

– Sector: Manufacturing



Stacker

#2. Nike (NKE)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$5.73)

– Market cap: $196.5 billion

– Headquarters: Beaverton

– Sector: Manufacturing



Stacker

#1. Lithia Motors (LAD)

– Last week price change: +6.8% (+$14.29)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Medford

– Sector: Retail Trade