Best-performing Oregon stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Best-performing Oregon stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Oregon last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14. Stocks headquartered in Oregon, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Oregon were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +6.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#4. Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM)
– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.49)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Portland
– Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#3. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC)
– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$3.25)
– Market cap: $12.7 billion
– Headquarters: Hillsboro
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#2. Nike (NKE)
– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$5.73)
– Market cap: $196.5 billion
– Headquarters: Beaverton
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#1. Lithia Motors (LAD)
– Last week price change: +6.8% (+$14.29)
– Market cap: $6.2 billion
– Headquarters: Medford
– Sector: Retail Trade