Best high schools for sports in Oregon

More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Oregon using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Tigard High School

– City: Tigard

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#24. Oregon City Senior High School

– City: Oregon City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#23. Sam Barlow High School

– City: Gresham

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#22. Scappoose High School

– City: Scappoose

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#21. Sheldon High School

– City: Eugene

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#20. Thurston High School

– City: Springfield

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#19. Tualatin High School

– City: Tualatin

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. Crescent Valley High School

– City: Corvallis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Seaside High School

– City: Seaside

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#16. Lakeridge High School

– City: Lake Oswego

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. Grant High School

– City: Portland

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#14. Pendleton High School

– City: Pendleton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#13. Crater Academy of Health & Public Services

– City: Central Point

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#12. Cascade Senior High School

– City: Turner

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#11. Banks High School

– City: Banks

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#10. Clackamas High School

– City: Clackamas

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#9. Henley High School

– City: Klamath Falls

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#8. Crater School of Business Innovation & Science (BIS)

– City: Central Point

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#7. Santiam Christian School

– City: Adair Village

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#6. Marist Catholic High School

– City: Eugene

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#5. Central Catholic High School

– City: Portland

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#4. West Linn High School

– City: West Linn

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Lake Oswego Senior High School

– City: Lake Oswego

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Wilsonville High School

– City: Wilsonville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Jesuit High School

– City: Portland

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+