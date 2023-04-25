Cities with the worst commute in Oregon
Canetti // Shutterstock
Cities with the worst commute in Oregon
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.
Those who commute know it’s not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in ‘+stateNameOg+’ using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.
You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon
Stacker
#25. Wilsonville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.6 minutes
– National rank: #1253
Stacker
#24. Albany
– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.4 minutes
– National rank: #1122
Stacker
#23. Lebanon
– Average time spent commuting to work: 25 minutes
– National rank: #1007
Stacker
#22. Roseburg
– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.4 minutes
– National rank: #959
Stacker
#21. Sherwood
– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.7 minutes
– National rank: #910
You may also like: Oregon’s climate has warmed by 2.08° F since 1970
Stacker
#20. Canby
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.2 minutes
– National rank: #836
Stacker
#19. Hermiston
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.6 minutes
– National rank: #791
Stacker
#18. Milwaukie
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.6 minutes
– National rank: #786
Stacker
#17. Woodburn
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.9 minutes
– National rank: #746
Stacker
#16. Salem
– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.1 minutes
– National rank: #727
You may also like: Most rural counties in Oregon
Stacker
#15. West Linn
– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.3 minutes
– National rank: #706
Stacker
#14. Newberg
– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.4 minutes
– National rank: #691
Stacker
#13. Tualatin
– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.8 minutes
– National rank: #646
Stacker
#12. McMinnville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 28 minutes
– National rank: #607
Stacker
#11. Gresham
– Average time spent commuting to work: 28.6 minutes
– National rank: #535
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Stacker
#10. Forest Grove
– Average time spent commuting to work: 28.9 minutes
– National rank: #506
Stacker
#9. Dallas
– Average time spent commuting to work: 29 minutes
– National rank: #492
Stacker
#8. Troutdale
– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.1 minutes
– National rank: #487
Stacker
#7. Happy Valley
– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.2 minutes
– National rank: #481
Stacker
#6. Gladstone
– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.5 minutes
– National rank: #454
You may also like: Best community colleges in Oregon
Stacker
#5. Sandy
– Average time spent commuting to work: 31.2 minutes
– National rank: #295
Stacker
#4. Ashland
– Average time spent commuting to work: 31.9 minutes
– National rank: #246
Stacker
#3. Tigard
– Average time spent commuting to work: 36.4 minutes
– National rank: #68
Stacker
#2. Klamath Falls
– Average time spent commuting to work: 45.8 minutes
– National rank: #8
Stacker
#1. Keizer
– Average time spent commuting to work: 47.1 minutes
– National rank: #4
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Oregon