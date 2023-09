imtmphoto // Shutterstock

Best counties to raise a family in Oregon

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Oregon using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.



#30. Grant County, Oregon

– Population: 7,225

– Median home value: $160,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $717 (23% own)

– Median household income: $51,100

– Top public schools: Seneca Elementary School (grade A minus), Dayville School (grade B), Monument School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Long Creek (grade B), Canyon City (grade B), John Day (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C minus



#29. Columbia County, Oregon

– Population: 52,381

– Median home value: $312,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,134 (23% own)

– Median household income: $73,909

– Top public schools: St. Helens Arthur Academy (grade B), Grant Watts Elementary School (grade B minus), St. Helens Middle School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Columbia County Christian School (grade unavailable), Scappoose Adventist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Rainier (grade B minus), Scappoose (grade B minus), Warren (grade C+)



#28. Linn County, Oregon

– Population: 127,200

– Median home value: $265,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,087 (33% own)

– Median household income: $63,313

– Top public schools: West Albany High School (grade A minus), Liberty Elementary School (grade B+), Lourdes Public Charter School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: East Linn Christian Academy (grade B), Albany Christian School (grade unavailable), Good Shepherd Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Albany (grade B minus), Millersburg (grade B minus), Tangent (grade C+)



#27. Coos County, Oregon

– Population: 64,619

– Median home value: $238,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $872 (31% own)

– Median household income: $52,548

– Top public schools: Hillcrest Elementary School (grade B), Harbor Lights Middle School (grade B), Powers High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Kingsview Christian School (grade unavailable), Christ Lutheran Church & School (grade unavailable), Alternative Youth Activities (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: North Bend (grade B minus), Bandon (grade B minus), Barview (grade C+)



#26. Lincoln County, Oregon

– Population: 49,866

– Median home value: $287,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $999 (31% own)

– Median household income: $54,961

– Top public schools: Newport High School (grade A minus), Waldport Middle School (grade B), Yaquina View Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lincoln City Christian School (grade A minus), Samaritan Early Learning Center (grade unavailable), Nye Beach Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Newport (grade B), Toledo (grade C+), Lincoln Beach (grade C+)



#25. Douglas County, Oregon

– Population: 110,680

– Median home value: $224,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $899 (29% own)

– Median household income: $52,479

– Top public schools: Oakland High School (grade B+), Lincoln Middle School (grade B+), Oakland Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Canyonville Academy (grade A minus), Umpqua Valley Christian School (grade C+), Cobb Children’s Learning Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Green (grade B minus), Roseburg (grade B minus), Oakland (grade B minus)



#24. Baker County, Oregon

– Population: 16,539

– Median home value: $190,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $717 (28% own)

– Median household income: $46,922

– Top public schools: Baker Early College (grade A minus), Haines Elementary School (grade B+), Pine Eagle Charter School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Harvest Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Baker City (grade B minus), Richland (grade B minus), Huntington (grade C)



#23. Lake County, Oregon

– Population: 8,119

– Median home value: $160,100 (62% own)

– Median rent: $770 (38% own)

– Median household income: $50,685

– Top public schools: Union Elementary School (grade A minus), Lakeview Senior High School (grade B), Daly Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Solid Rock Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lakeview (grade B), Paisley (grade B+)



#22. Crook County, Oregon

– Population: 24,300

– Median home value: $296,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $976 (26% own)

– Median household income: $64,820

– Top public schools: Powell Butte Community Charter School (grade B), Crook County High School (grade B minus), Crooked River Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Crook County Christian School (grade unavailable), Coic – Prineville (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Prineville (grade C+)



#21. Clatsop County, Oregon

– Population: 40,720

– Median home value: $340,700 (61% own)

– Median rent: $994 (39% own)

– Median household income: $61,846

– Top public schools: Warrenton High School (grade B), Seaside High School (grade B), Astoria Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Anchor Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Shooting Stars Child Development Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Gearhart (grade B+), Astoria (grade B), Warrenton (grade B minus)



#20. Morrow County, Oregon

– Population: 11,964

– Median home value: $169,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $727 (28% own)

– Median household income: $61,659

– Top public schools: Ione School District (grade B minus), Heppner Junior/Senior High School (grade B minus), Heppner Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Irrigon (grade B minus), Boardman (grade C+), Heppner (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C



#19. Tillamook County, Oregon

– Population: 27,129

– Median home value: $309,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,015 (30% own)

– Median household income: $55,730

– Top public schools: Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School (grade B+), Neah-Kah-Nie High School (grade B), Tillamook High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Tillamook Adventist School (grade unavailable), Little Clipper Preschool (grade unavailable), Neskowin Valley School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bay City (grade B minus), Tillamook (grade C+), Manzanita (grade B)



#18. Malheur County, Oregon

– Population: 31,313

– Median home value: $162,100 (60% own)

– Median rent: $714 (40% own)

– Median household income: $47,906

– Top public schools: Willowcreek Elementary School (grade A minus), Adrian Elementary School (grade B+), Vale Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Peter Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ontario (grade B minus), Nyssa (grade B minus), Adrian (grade A minus)



#17. Wasco County, Oregon

– Population: 26,603

– Median home value: $253,700 (66% own)

– Median rent: $881 (34% own)

– Median household income: $57,853

– Top public schools: Mosier Community School (grade B), The Dalles High School (grade B minus), Dry Hollow Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Academy (grade unavailable), Sonrise Academy (grade unavailable), Covenant Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: The Dalles (grade B minus), Chenoweth (grade C+), Maupin (grade B+)



#16. Lane County, Oregon

– Population: 380,532

– Median home value: $303,800 (59% own)

– Median rent: $1,093 (41% own)

– Median household income: $59,016

– Top public schools: South Eugene High School (grade A), Charlemagne French Immersion Elementary School (grade A minus), Edison Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Marist Catholic High School (grade A), Oak Hill School (grade A+), Eugene Christian School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Eugene (grade B+), Coburg (grade B minus), Creswell (grade B minus)



#15. Polk County, Oregon

– Population: 86,347

– Median home value: $319,000 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,120 (35% own)

– Median household income: $70,238

– Top public schools: West Salem High School (grade A minus), Kalapuya Elementary School (grade B+), Straub Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Western Christian School (grade B+), Faith Christian School (grade unavailable), Riviera Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Monmouth (grade B minus), Dallas (grade C+), Independence (grade C+)



#14. Klamath County, Oregon

– Population: 68,899

– Median home value: $200,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $841 (34% own)

– Median household income: $50,790

– Top public schools: Henley High School (grade B+), Malin Elementary School (grade B+), Keno Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Crosspoint Christian School (grade B+), Miss Muffett’s Learning Center (grade unavailable), Klamath Youth Development Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Altamont (grade B), Klamath Falls (grade C+), Merrill (grade B)



#13. Union County, Oregon

– Population: 26,255

– Median home value: $206,200 (67% own)

– Median rent: $888 (33% own)

– Median household income: $55,227

– Top public schools: Island City Elementary School (grade B), La Grande High School (grade B), Central Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Apostolic Academy (grade unavailable), Grande Ronde Academy (grade unavailable), La Grande Adventist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Island City (grade B minus), La Grande (grade C+), North Powder (grade B minus)



#12. Jefferson County, Oregon

– Population: 24,232

– Median home value: $267,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $850 (31% own)

– Median household income: $59,748

– Top public schools: Culver High School (grade B minus), Culver Middle School (grade B minus), Madras High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Madras (grade C+), Camp Sherman (grade B), Warm Springs (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+



#11. Wallowa County, Oregon

– Population: 7,330

– Median home value: $285,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $769 (26% own)

– Median household income: $57,891

– Top public schools: Enterprise Elementary School (grade B+), Wallowa Elementary School (grade B), Enterprise High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Enterprise (grade B), Lostine (grade B minus), Joseph (grade B minus)



#10. Jackson County, Oregon

– Population: 221,662

– Median home value: $322,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,116 (35% own)

– Median household income: $61,020

– Top public schools: Ashland High School (grade A minus), Ashland Middle School (grade A minus), Hedrick Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s School (grade A+), Grace Cascade Christian Schools (grade B+), Rogue Valley Adventist School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Ashland (grade A), Jacksonville (grade B+), Talent (grade B)



#9. Deschutes County, Oregon

– Population: 194,964

– Median home value: $435,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,425 (30% own)

– Median household income: $74,082

– Top public schools: Realms Middle School (grade A minus), Pine Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), William E. Miller Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Cascades Academy (grade A minus), Central Christian School (grade B+), Trinity Lutheran School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Bend (grade B+), Redmond (grade B minus), Terrebonne (grade B minus)



#8. Yamhill County, Oregon

– Population: 107,024

– Median home value: $353,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,197 (29% own)

– Median household income: $73,409

– Top public schools: Duniway Middle School (grade A minus), Memorial Elementary School (grade A minus), Grandhaven Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Delphian School (grade A+), Veritas School (grade A), C.S. Lewis Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Newberg (grade B), Dundee (grade B), McMinnville (grade B)



#7. Umatilla County, Oregon

– Population: 79,509

– Median home value: $203,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $854 (33% own)

– Median household income: $63,123

– Top public schools: Armand Larive Middle School (grade B+), Echo School (grade B+), Athena Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Milton Stateline Seventh-day Adventist School (grade unavailable), Hermiston Christian Center & School (grade unavailable), Hermiston Junior Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hermiston (grade B), Pendleton (grade B minus), Stanfield (grade B minus)



#6. Marion County, Oregon

– Population: 344,037

– Median home value: $293,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,129 (39% own)

– Median household income: $64,880

– Top public schools: Evergreen Elementary School (grade A minus), Victor Point Elementary School (grade A minus), South Salem High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Blanchet Catholic School (grade A), Livingstone Adventist Academy (grade A minus), Salem Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Turner (grade B), Salem (grade B), Silverton (grade B minus)



#5. Clackamas County, Oregon

– Population: 418,577

– Median home value: $452,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,447 (29% own)

– Median household income: $88,517

– Top public schools: Lake Oswego Senior High School (grade A+), Lakeridge High School (grade A+), Three Rivers Charter School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: La Salle Catholic College Preparatory (grade A), Portland Waldorf School (grade A minus), North Clackamas Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Lake Oswego (grade A+), West Linn (grade A), Happy Valley (grade A)



#4. Benton County, Oregon

– Population: 94,667

– Median home value: $384,900 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,201 (44% own)

– Median household income: $68,732

– Top public schools: Crescent Valley High School (grade A), Muddy Creek Charter School (grade A), Corvallis High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Santiam Christian School (grade B+), Corvallis Waldorf School (grade unavailable), Ashbrook Independent School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Corvallis (grade A), Philomath (grade B+), Adair Village (grade A)



#3. Multnomah County, Oregon

– Population: 810,011

– Median home value: $437,600 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,394 (45% own)

– Median household income: $76,290

– Top public schools: Lincoln High School (grade A), Riverdale High School (grade A), Riverdale Grade School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Northwest Academy (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Central Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Goose Hollow (grade A+), Hillside (grade A+), Pearl (grade A+)



#2. Washington County, Oregon

– Population: 596,969

– Median home value: $439,300 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,541 (39% own)

– Median household income: $92,025

– Top public schools: Westview High School (grade A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (grade A+), Sato Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Catlin Gabel School (grade A+), Oregon Episcopal School (grade A+), Jesuit High School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Bethany (grade A+), Cedar Hills (grade A+), Oak Hills (grade A)



#1. Hood River County, Oregon

– Population: 23,915

– Median home value: $444,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,168 (31% own)

– Median household income: $77,815

– Top public schools: Westside Elementary School (grade A minus), Hood River Middle School (grade A minus), May Street Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Horizon Christian School (grade B+), Bright Beginnings Preschool & Kindergarten (grade unavailable), Mid-Columbia Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hood River (grade A), Odell (grade B), Parkdale (grade C+)