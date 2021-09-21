stacker-PortlandOR



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Portland, Oregon are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in the second quarter of 2020.



Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Yakima, WA

– Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 103

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Yakima, WA in Q2 2020: 81

— #5 most common destination from Yakima, WA

– Net job flow: 22 to Yakima, WA



f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 111

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 134

— #28 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 23 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



Pixabay

#18. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 117

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q2 2020: 115

— #21 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Net job flow: 2 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA



Public Domain

#17. Kennewick-Richland, WA

– Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 124

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q2 2020: 154

— #7 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

– Net job flow: 30 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#16. Grants Pass, OR

– Started a new job in Grants Pass, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 131

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Grants Pass, OR in Q2 2020: 107

— #1 most common destination from Grants Pass, OR

– Net job flow: 24 to Grants Pass, OR



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 132

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 121

— #59 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 11 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID

– Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 150

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Boise City, ID in Q2 2020: 131

— #7 most common destination from Boise City, ID

– Net job flow: 19 to Boise City, ID



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 174

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 360

— #24 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Net job flow: 186 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#12. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

– Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 202

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q2 2020: 163

— #2 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

– Net job flow: 39 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA



Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#11. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 209

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q2 2020: 197

— #3 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Net job flow: 12 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 214

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 439

— #28 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 225 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#9. Corvallis, OR

– Started a new job in Corvallis, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 231

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Corvallis, OR in Q2 2020: 250

— #0 most common destination from Corvallis, OR

– Net job flow: 19 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 291

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 263

— #15 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 28 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#7. Medford, OR

– Started a new job in Medford, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 353

— 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Medford, OR in Q2 2020: 375

— #0 most common destination from Medford, OR

– Net job flow: 22 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



adambarhan // Flickr

#6. Longview, WA

– Started a new job in Longview, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 372

— 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Longview, WA in Q2 2020: 291

— #0 most common destination from Longview, WA

– Net job flow: 81 to Longview, WA



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Albany-Lebanon, OR

– Started a new job in Albany-Lebanon, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 421

— 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Albany-Lebanon, OR in Q2 2020: 393

— #0 most common destination from Albany-Lebanon, OR

– Net job flow: 28 to Albany-Lebanon, OR



Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#4. Bend, OR

– Started a new job in Bend, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 611

— 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Bend, OR in Q2 2020: 539

— #0 most common destination from Bend, OR

– Net job flow: 72 to Bend, OR



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR

– Started a new job in Eugene-Springfield, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 831

— 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Eugene-Springfield, OR in Q2 2020: 826

— #0 most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR

– Net job flow: 5 to Eugene-Springfield, OR



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#2. Salem, OR

– Started a new job in Salem, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 2,174

— 18.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salem, OR in Q2 2020: 2,124

— #0 most common destination from Salem, OR

– Net job flow: 50 to Salem, OR



Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 2,267

— 18.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 1,735

— #0 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 532 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA