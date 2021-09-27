stacker-PortlandOR



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

People from these metros are finding new jobs in Portland, Oregon

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in the second quarter of 2020.



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in Portland from San Jose in Q2 2020: 127

— #30 most common destination from San Jose

– Started a new job in San Jose from Portland in Q2 2020: 71

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 56 to Portland



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#19. Boise City, ID

– Started a new job in Portland from Boise City in Q2 2020: 131

— #9 most common destination from Boise City

– Started a new job in Boise City from Portland in Q2 2020: 150

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Boise City



f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Portland from Denver in Q2 2020: 134

— #30 (tie) most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Portland in Q2 2020: 111

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Portland



SD Dirk // Flickr

#17. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in Portland from San Diego in Q2 2020: 137

— #29 most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from Portland in Q2 2020: 82

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 55 to Portland



Public Domain

#16. Kennewick-Richland, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Kennewick in Q2 2020: 154

— #9 most common destination from Kennewick

– Started a new job in Kennewick from Portland in Q2 2020: 124

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 30 to Portland



Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#15. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Olympia in Q2 2020: 163

— #4 most common destination from Olympia

– Started a new job in Olympia from Portland in Q2 2020: 202

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 39 to Olympia



Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#14. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Spokane in Q2 2020: 197

— #5 most common destination from Spokane

– Started a new job in Spokane from Portland in Q2 2020: 209

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Spokane



Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#13. Corvallis, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Corvallis in Q2 2020: 250

— #2 most common destination from Corvallis

– Started a new job in Corvallis from Portland in Q2 2020: 231

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Portland



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#12. Not in metropolitan area, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 256

— #5 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Portland in Q2 2020: 326

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 70 to Not in metropolitan area



DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Portland from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 263

— #17 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Portland in Q2 2020: 291

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Phoenix



adambarhan // Flickr

#10. Longview, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Longview in Q2 2020: 291

— #2 most common destination from Longview

– Started a new job in Longview from Portland in Q2 2020: 372

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 81 to Longview



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Portland from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 360

— #26 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Portland in Q2 2020: 174

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 186 to Portland



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#8. Medford, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Medford in Q2 2020: 375

— #2 most common destination from Medford

– Started a new job in Medford from Portland in Q2 2020: 353

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Portland



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Albany-Lebanon, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Albany in Q2 2020: 393

— #2 most common destination from Albany

– Started a new job in Albany from Portland in Q2 2020: 421

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Albany



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Portland from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 439

— #30 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Portland in Q2 2020: 214

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 225 to Portland



Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#5. Bend, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Bend in Q2 2020: 539

— #2 most common destination from Bend

– Started a new job in Bend from Portland in Q2 2020: 611

— 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 72 to Bend



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#4. Eugene-Springfield, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Eugene in Q2 2020: 826

— #2 most common destination from Eugene

– Started a new job in Eugene from Portland in Q2 2020: 831

— 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Eugene



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#3. Not in metropolitan area, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 1,223

— #2 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Portland in Q2 2020: 1,369

— 9.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 146 to Not in metropolitan area



Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Portland from Seattle in Q2 2020: 1,735

— #2 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Portland in Q2 2020: 2,267

— 16.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 532 to Seattle



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Salem, OR

– Started a new job in Portland from Salem in Q2 2020: 2,124

— #2 most common destination from Salem

– Started a new job in Salem from Portland in Q2 2020: 2,174

— 15.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 50 to Salem