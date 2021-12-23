

Highest paying jobs in Portland, Oregon for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Chemical plant and system operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $62,100 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.



#49. Stonemasons

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $62,700 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 11,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,710)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($66,480)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($64,300)

– Job description: Build stone structures, such as piers, walls, and abutments. Lay walks, curbstones, or special types of masonry for vats, tanks, and floors.



#48. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $62,800 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.



#47. Industrial machinery mechanics

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $63,500 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.



#45 (tie). Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $63,960 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.

#45 (tie). Glaziers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $63,960 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.



#44. Public safety telecommunicators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,120 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.



#43. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,190 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.



#42. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,220 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



#41. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,390 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#40. Airfield operations specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $64,980 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



#39. Private detectives and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,130 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.



#38. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,610 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



#37. Millwrights

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,820 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



#36. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $65,920 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#35. Sheet metal workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $66,230 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.



#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $66,780 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



#33. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $67,340 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



#32. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $67,660 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



#31. Riggers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,240 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.

#30. Correctional officers and jailers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,280 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



#29. Occupational health and safety technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $69,100 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.



#28. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,660 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,430

– Employment: 17,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,960)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($70,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,630)

– Job description: Lay, repair, and maintain track for standard or narrow-gauge railroad equipment used in regular railroad service or in plant yards, quarries, sand and gravel pits, and mines. Includes ballast cleaning machine operators and railroad bed tamping machine operators.



#27. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,760 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



#26. Fallers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,880 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,520

– Employment: 4,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($76,270)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($70,880)

— Salem, OR ($63,560)

– Job description: Use axes or chainsaws to fell trees using knowledge of tree characteristics and cutting techniques to control direction of fall and minimize tree damage.

#25. Crane and tower operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,980 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



#24. Rail car repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $73,790 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– Employment: 22,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,970)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($73,790)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul railroad rolling stock, mine cars, or mass transit rail cars.



#23. Construction and building inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $74,550 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



#22. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $74,910 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



#21. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $75,710 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#20. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $76,160 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



#19. Electricians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $77,030 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



#18. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,520 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,480 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 12,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



#16. Structural iron and steel workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $80,010 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#15. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,410 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



#14. Insurance sales agents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $82,170 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,990 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



#12. Commercial pilots

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,650 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



#11. Pile driver operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $85,140 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– Employment: 3,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,650)

– Job description: Operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures such as buildings, bridges, and piers.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $85,650 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



#9. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $86,020 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($128,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($118,710)

— Napa, CA ($116,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments. May hire, train, and supervise farm workers or contract for services to carry out the day-to-day activities of the managed operation. May engage in or supervise planting, cultivating, harvesting, and financial and marketing activities.



#8. Transportation inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $91,260 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $97,570 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



#6. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $99,930 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $100,090 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $101,960 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $112,770 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



#2. Real estate brokers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $114,960 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



#1. Power distributors and dispatchers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,200 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

