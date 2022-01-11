

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Where people in Portland, Oregon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Portland, Oregon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#50. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 297

– Migration from Reno to Portland: 473 (#7 most common destination from Reno)

– Net migration: 176 to Portland



Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 304

– Migration from Ogden to Portland: 450 (#8 most common destination from Ogden)

– Net migration: 146 to Portland



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#48. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 314

– Migration from Stockton to Portland: 72 (#44 most common destination from Stockton)

– Net migration: 242 to Stockton



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#47. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 320

– Migration from Kansas City to Portland: 374 (#37 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 54 to Portland



skeeze // Pixabay

#46. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 321

– Migration from Houston to Portland: 508 (#64 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 187 to Portland

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#45. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 331

– Migration from Walla Walla to Portland: 255 (#5 most common destination from Walla Walla)

– Net migration: 76 to Walla Walla



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 333

– Migration from Albuquerque to Portland: 549 (#10 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 216 to Portland



Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 355

– Migration from Orlando to Portland: 209 (#81 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 146 to Orlando



Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#42. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 356

– Migration from Washington to Portland: 1,364 (#39 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 1,008 to Portland



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#41. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 376

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Portland: 1,050 (#13 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 674 to Portland

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 381

– Migration from Charlotte to Portland: 387 (#48 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 6 to Portland



Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#39. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 397

– Migration from Wenatchee to Portland: 597 (#2 most common destination from Wenatchee)

– Net migration: 200 to Portland



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 428

– Migration from Boston to Portland: 926 (#34 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 498 to Portland



Pixabay

#37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 442

– Migration from San Antonio to Portland: 459 (#40 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 17 to Portland



Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 467

– Migration from Atlanta to Portland: 813 (#54 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 346 to Portland

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#35. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 474

– Migration from Bremerton to Portland: 198 (#13 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 276 to Bremerton



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 494

– Migration from Miami to Portland: 699 (#46 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 205 to Portland



Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 502

– Migration from Provo to Portland: 273 (#24 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 229 to Provo



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#32. Boulder, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 524

– Migration from Boulder to Portland: 193 (#16 most common destination from Boulder)

– Net migration: 331 to Boulder



Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 526

– Migration from Minneapolis to Portland: 548 (#42 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 22 to Portland

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#30. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 549

– Migration from Olympia to Portland: 705 (#2 most common destination from Olympia)

– Net migration: 156 to Portland



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 549

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Portland: 235 (#52 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 314 to Colorado Springs



f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 585

– Migration from Philadelphia to Portland: 523 (#62 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 62 to Philadelphia



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#27. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 593

– Migration from Bellingham to Portland: 335 (#5 most common destination from Bellingham)

– Net migration: 258 to Bellingham



Pixabay

#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 598

– Migration from Austin to Portland: 858 (#20 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 260 to Portland

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#25. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 637

– Migration from San Jose to Portland: 2,173 (#9 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 1,536 to Portland



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 662

– Migration from Albany to Portland: 825 (#4 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 163 to Portland



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#23. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 741

– Migration from Tucson to Portland: 440 (#17 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 301 to Tucson



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#22. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 789

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Portland: 737 (#13 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 52 to Salt Lake City



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 795

– Migration from Chicago to Portland: 939 (#61 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 144 to Portland

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#20. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 860

– Migration from Riverside to Portland: 1,750 (#10 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 890 to Portland



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#19. Medford, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 1,017

– Migration from Medford to Portland: 1,449 (#1 most common destination from Medford)

– Net migration: 432 to Portland



Pixabay

#18. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,023

– Migration from Sacramento to Portland: 1,293 (#14 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 270 to Portland



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,049

– Migration from Dallas to Portland: 1,151 (#34 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 102 to Portland



randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,090

– Migration from Las Vegas to Portland: 880 (#18 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 210 to Las Vegas

Public Domain

#15. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 1,222

– Migration from Kennewick to Portland: 974 (#3 most common destination from Kennewick)

– Net migration: 248 to Kennewick



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,289

– Migration from New York to Portland: 2,250 (#49 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 961 to Portland



f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,316

– Migration from Denver to Portland: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 564 to Denver



SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,543

– Migration from San Diego to Portland: 2,803 (#9 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,260 to Portland



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#11. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,561

– Migration from Boise City to Portland: 1,108 (#2 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 453 to Boise City

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,676

– Migration from San Francisco to Portland: 4,217 (#10 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 2,541 to Portland



Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#9. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 1,857

– Migration from Spokane to Portland: 847 (#3 most common destination from Spokane)

– Net migration: 1,010 to Spokane



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,300

– Migration from Los Angeles to Portland: 5,101 (#14 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 2,801 to Portland



Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#7. Bend, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 2,563

– Migration from Bend to Portland: 1,530 (#1 most common destination from Bend)

– Net migration: 1,033 to Bend



Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#6. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 2,943

– Migration from Corvallis to Portland: 2,368 (#1 most common destination from Corvallis)

– Net migration: 575 to Corvallis

adambarhan // Flickr

#5. Longview, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 3,468

– Migration from Longview to Portland: 1,797 (#1 most common destination from Longview)

– Net migration: 1,671 to Longview



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#4. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 4,073

– Migration from Eugene to Portland: 3,130 (#1 most common destination from Eugene)

– Net migration: 943 to Eugene



DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 4,643

– Migration from Phoenix to Portland: 2,939 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,704 to Phoenix



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#2. Salem, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 7,088

– Migration from Salem to Portland: 6,969 (#1 most common destination from Salem)

– Net migration: 119 to Salem



Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 8,054

– Migration from Seattle to Portland: 6,251 (#3 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 1,803 to Seattle

