

aboutsung // Shutterstock

Lowest-paying jobs in Portland, Oregon

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cooks, restaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $36,360

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)



Canva

#49. Machine feeders and offbearers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $36,350

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,660

– Employment: 60,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)

— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#48. Stockers and order fillers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $36,100

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 29,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)



Sean Rayford // Getty Images

#47. Security guards

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $36,060

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– Employment: 1,057,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)



Canva

#46. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,960

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,330

– Employment: 7,920

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#45. Animal caretakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,950

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)



New Africa // Shutterstock

#44. Receptionists and information clerks

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,930

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)



Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,560

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,560

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Retail salespersons

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,420

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 29,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

Canva

#40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,380

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)



Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bartenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,170

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)



UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#38. Sewing machine operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,160

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



Unsplash

#37. Floral designers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,120

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)



Unsplash

#36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,100

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#35. Childcare workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $35,010

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#34. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,850

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)



Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Slaughterers and meat packers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– Employment: 86,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)



Canva

#32. Food preparation workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,680

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)



aappp // Shutterstock

#30 (tie). Aircraft service attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,640

– Employment: 12,170

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($52,950)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($52,910)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($50,240)

Canva

#30 (tie). Bakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)



Finist4 // Shutterstock

#29. Manicurists and pedicurists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,600

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)



Pexels

#28. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,580

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#27. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,550

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)



Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#26. Concierges

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,260

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,520

– Employment: 33,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)



viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#24. Packers and packagers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,700

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)



Canva

#23. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,610

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#22. Baggage porters and bellhops

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,590

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)



Canva

#21. Physical therapist aides

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,470

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,410

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)



Canva

#19. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $33,210

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– Employment: 25,560

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)



Canva

#18. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,150

– Employment: 34,140

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)



Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,840

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



Canva

#16. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,800

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#15. Cooks, short order

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,790

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



Daniel Lee // Flickr

#14. Cooks, fast food

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,780

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)



Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



Unsplash

#12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,360

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#11. Cashiers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,350

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 20,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr

#10. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)



Travis Grathwell // Flickr

#9. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $32,080

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 9,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)



Canva

#8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $31,650

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



Canva

#7. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $31,640

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)



Pxhere

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $31,190

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)



Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#4. Parking attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $30,850

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)



Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#3. Dishwashers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $30,570

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $30,510

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



Pixabay

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $30,460

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

