Skip to Content
Portland - Stacker
By
Published 12:21 PM

Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Portland


https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280×720/s3/00007351.png

Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Portland

OR and surrounding regions


Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#10. Arabic

– 9,353 speakers (0.31% of population)
— 6,046 speakers who also speak English very well
— 3,307 speakers who speak English less than very well


Tupungato // Shutterstock

#9. French (incl. Cajun)

– 10,454 speakers (0.34% of population)
— 9,349 speakers who also speak English very well
— 1,105 speakers who speak English less than very well


Kampon // Shutterstock

#8. Korean

– 11,124 speakers (0.37% of population)
— 5,694 speakers who also speak English very well
— 5,430 speakers who speak English less than very well


Canva

#7. German

– 11,371 speakers (0.37% of population)
— 10,125 speakers who also speak English very well
— 1,246 speakers who speak English less than very well


Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

#6. Ukrainian or other Slavic languages

– 11,424 speakers (0.38% of population)
— 6,145 speakers who also speak English very well
— 5,279 speakers who speak English less than very well


Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#5. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 12,284 speakers (0.4% of population)
— 9,217 speakers who also speak English very well
— 3,067 speakers who speak English less than very well


Canva

#4. Vietnamese

– 29,496 speakers (0.97% of population)
— 11,748 speakers who also speak English very well
— 17,748 speakers who speak English less than very well


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 31,203 speakers (1.02% of population)
— 15,473 speakers who also speak English very well
— 15,730 speakers who speak English less than very well


Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#2. Russian

– 32,104 speakers (1.05% of population)
— 19,278 speakers who also speak English very well
— 12,826 speakers who speak English less than very well


Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

– 279,709 speakers (9.19% of population)
— 173,408 speakers who also speak English very well
— 106,301 speakers who speak English less than very well

Article Topic Follows: Portland - Stacker

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content