

Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-paying business jobs in Portland, Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

Unsplash

#27. Tax preparers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $50,070

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Fundraisers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $54,010

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)



Canva

#25. Credit counselors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $58,660

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



Rido // Shutterstock

#23. Human resources specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $69,770

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#22. Training and development specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $71,610

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $74,840

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $77,170

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)



Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#19. Cost estimators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,470

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)



Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#18. Logisticians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,540

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#17. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,050

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)



fizkes // Shutterstock

#16. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,960

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)



ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#15. Compliance officers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $80,600

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#14. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,450

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#13. Accountants and auditors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,460

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#12. Credit analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#11. Insurance underwriters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,770

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#10. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $86,680

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)



sabthai // Shutterstock

#9. Budget analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $87,670

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)



Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#8. Financial examiners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $88,580

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#7. Loan officers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $93,470

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Project management specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $94,800

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)



Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Labor relations specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)



fizkes // Shutterstock

#4. Management analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $98,800

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#3. Financial risk specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $103,400

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#2. Financial and investment analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $112,010

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)



Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $135,090

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)