Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
Highest-paying business jobs in Portland, Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Unsplash
#27. Tax preparers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $50,070
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#26. Fundraisers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $54,010
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
Canva
#25. Credit counselors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $58,660
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#24. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
Rido // Shutterstock
#23. Human resources specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $69,770
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#22. Training and development specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $71,610
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $74,840
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $77,170
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#19. Cost estimators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $78,470
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#18. Logisticians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $78,540
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#17. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $79,050
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#16. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $79,960
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#15. Compliance officers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $80,600
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#14. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $81,450
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#13. Accountants and auditors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $81,460
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#12. Credit analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#11. Insurance underwriters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $83,770
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#10. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $86,680
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
sabthai // Shutterstock
#9. Budget analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $87,670
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#8. Financial examiners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $88,580
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#7. Loan officers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $93,470
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Project management specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $94,800
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Labor relations specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#4. Management analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $98,800
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock
#3. Financial risk specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $103,400
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
Undrey // Shutterstock
#2. Financial and investment analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $112,010
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Personal financial advisors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $135,090
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)