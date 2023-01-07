

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Highest-paying management jobs in Portland, Oregon

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

#30. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $68,530

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 17,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($108,680)

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#29. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $69,990

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#28. Social and community service managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $75,290

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– Employment: 5,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#26. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,880

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Fundraising managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $90,190

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)



create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#24. Legislators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,110

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)



Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#23. Facilities managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,530

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)



possohh // Shutterstock

#22. Emergency management directors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,860

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $100,380

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Pixabay

#20. Advertising and promotions managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $104,580

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)



creativemarc // Shutterstock

#19. Administrative services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $104,640

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Education administrators, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $106,360

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#17. Industrial production managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $107,390

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#16. Public relations managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $109,130

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Pixabay

#15. General and operations managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $117,470

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)



David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $119,890

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Training and development managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $122,840

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)



Pixabay

#12. Compensation and benefits managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $126,760

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#11. Purchasing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $128,110

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

USACE NY // Flickr

#10. Construction managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $128,500

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#9. Human resources managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $129,720

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)



NTNU // Flickr

#8. Natural sciences managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $134,850

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)



TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#7. Marketing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $135,110

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



Canva

#6. Sales managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $135,380

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Medical and health services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $137,410

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



Canva

#4. Financial managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $140,590

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $146,450

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $151,960

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)



Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $283,080

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

