Highest-paying science jobs in Portland, Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#30. Forest and conservation technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $52,070
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,420
– Employment: 30,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)
#29. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $52,800
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 9,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)
#28. Social science research assistants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $55,570
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
#27. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $56,660
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#26. Hydrologic technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $66,360
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,760
– Employment: 3,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($126,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($108,260)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,310)
#25. Occupational health and safety technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $67,800
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#24. Chemists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $68,920
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#23. Microbiologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $70,210
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
#22. Conservation scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $76,090
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
#21. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $77,440
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#20. Anthropologists and archeologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $79,380
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
#19. Food scientists and technologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $83,790
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#18. Foresters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $84,050
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,710
– Employment: 9,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)
#17. Epidemiologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $85,540
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#16. Soil and plant scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $85,750
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#15. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $86,370
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#14. Occupational health and safety specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $86,620
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#13. Forensic science technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $87,030
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#12. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $90,510
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#11. School psychologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $92,800
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#10. Urban and regional planners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $93,500
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#9. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#8. Hydrologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $96,960
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#7. Materials scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $99,760
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#6. Economists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $112,080
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#5. Atmospheric and space scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $114,860
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#4. Industrial-organizational psychologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $115,960
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,320
– Employment: 610
– Metros with highest average pay: data not available
#3. Physicists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $125,420
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#2. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $133,060
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#1. Biochemists and biophysicists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $133,520
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– Employment: 35,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
