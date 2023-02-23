People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Portland, Oregon
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Portland using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Portland from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
#10. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 1.9%
– Views to own market: 40.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 27.5%
– Views to markets within other states: 32.2%
#9. San Jose, CA
– View share: 2.4%
– Views to own market: 10.7%
– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%
#8. Salem, OR
– View share: 2.6%
– Views to own market: 39.9%
– Views to other markets within own state: 28.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 32.1%
#7. New York, NY
– View share: 2.6%
– Views to own market: 22.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%
#6. Chicago, IL
– View share: 2.7%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%
#5. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 3.2%
– Views to own market: 25.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%
– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%
#4. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 3.7%
– Views to own market: 21.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%
#3. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 3.8%
– Views to own market: 33.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%
#2. Seattle, WA
– View share: 13.3%
– Views to own market: 16.9%
– Views to other markets within own state: 18.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 64.3%
#1. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 23.9%
– Views to own market: 26.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%
– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%