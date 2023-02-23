

People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Portland, Oregon

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Portland using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Portland from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

#9. San Jose, CA

– View share: 2.4%

– Views to own market: 10.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%



#8. Salem, OR

– View share: 2.6%

– Views to own market: 39.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 28.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 32.1%



#7. New York, NY

– View share: 2.6%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%



#6. Chicago, IL

– View share: 2.7%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%



#5. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 3.2%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%



#4. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 3.7%

– Views to own market: 21.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%



#3. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 3.8%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%



#2. Seattle, WA

– View share: 13.3%

– Views to own market: 16.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 18.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 64.3%



#1. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 23.9%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%