Portland, Oregon 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Portland, Oregon using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 56 °F on Friday, while the low is 35 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 7 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 43 °F, low of 35 °F (91% humidity)
– Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (1.0 inches of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
– Light breeze (4 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 48 °F, low of 35 °F (72% humidity)
– Overcast with a 98% chance of rain (0.9 inches of rain)
– Light breeze (5 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
– Full moon
Thursday, April 6
– High of 48 °F, low of 43 °F (97% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5.6 inches of rain)
– Light breeze (7 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Friday, April 7
– High of 56 °F, low of 46 °F (47% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.0 inches of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:39 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 49 °F, low of 43 °F (93% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.3 inches of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 50 °F, low of 46 °F (96% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4.0 inches of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Light breeze (6 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 50 °F, low of 42 °F (87% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (9.0 inches of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:34 AM, sunset at 7:49 PM