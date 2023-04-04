

Portland, Oregon 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Portland, Oregon using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 56 °F on Friday, while the low is 35 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 7 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Tuesday, April 4

– High of 43 °F, low of 35 °F (91% humidity)

– Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (1.0 inches of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

– Light breeze (4 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM



Wednesday, April 5

– High of 48 °F, low of 35 °F (72% humidity)

– Overcast with a 98% chance of rain (0.9 inches of rain)

– Light breeze (5 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

– Full moon



Thursday, April 6

– High of 48 °F, low of 43 °F (97% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5.6 inches of rain)

– Light breeze (7 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM



Friday, April 7

– High of 56 °F, low of 46 °F (47% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.0 inches of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:39 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM



Saturday, April 8

– High of 49 °F, low of 43 °F (93% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2.3 inches of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM



Sunday, April 9

– High of 50 °F, low of 46 °F (96% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4.0 inches of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Light breeze (6 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM



Monday, April 10

– High of 50 °F, low of 42 °F (87% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (9.0 inches of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:34 AM, sunset at 7:49 PM