Cities with the most expensive homes in the Portland, Oregon metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live,

homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability

plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 3% to $334,994.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others.

Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the PortlandOR metro area using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The ZHVI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. Data was available for 79 cities and towns in PortlandOR.

Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#30. Banks, OR

– Typical home value: $582,366

– 1-year price change: +1.8%

– 5-year price change: +53.4%



#29. North Plains, OR

– Typical home value: $593,245

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +45.6%



#28. Gaston, OR

– Typical home value: $598,367

– 1-year price change: -1.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.8%



#27. Tigard, OR

– Typical home value: $602,332

– 1-year price change: -1.2%

– 5-year price change: +29.7%



#26. Trout Lake, WA

– Typical home value: $602,498

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +53.0%

#25. Warren, OR

– Typical home value: $617,307

– 1-year price change: -1.0%

– 5-year price change: +35.3%



#24. Rockcreek, OR

– Typical home value: $620,938

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +25.3%



#23. La Center, WA

– Typical home value: $623,019

– 1-year price change: -0.7%

– 5-year price change: +42.3%



#22. Corbett, OR

– Typical home value: $623,817

– 1-year price change: -5.1%

– 5-year price change: +39.2%



#21. Sherwood, OR

– Typical home value: $625,747

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +42.1%

#20. Colton, OR

– Typical home value: $626,590

– 1-year price change: -3.3%

– 5-year price change: +53.8%



#19. Garden Home-Whitford, OR

– Typical home value: $633,924

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +26.1%



#18. Wilsonville, OR

– Typical home value: $634,357

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +40.7%



#17. Tualatin, OR

– Typical home value: $636,111

– 1-year price change: -1.8%

– 5-year price change: +31.2%



#16. Eagle Creek, OR

– Typical home value: $645,463

– 1-year price change: -2.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.8%

#15. Amboy, WA

– Typical home value: $650,961

– 1-year price change: -0.3%

– 5-year price change: +44.1%



#14. Damascus, OR

– Typical home value: $657,530

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +37.0%



#13. Ridgefield, WA

– Typical home value: $658,954

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +52.0%



#12. Mulino, OR

– Typical home value: $677,083

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +51.5%



#11. Boring, OR

– Typical home value: $685,675

– 1-year price change: -1.9%

– 5-year price change: +44.0%

#10. Happy Valley, OR

– Typical home value: $689,655

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +37.8%



#9. Camas, WA

– Typical home value: $709,662

– 1-year price change: +2.6%

– 5-year price change: +52.7%



#8. Underwood, WA

– Typical home value: $733,372

– 1-year price change: +0.2%

– 5-year price change: +59.5%



#7. Beavercreek, OR

– Typical home value: $734,586

– 1-year price change: +0.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.5%



#6. Durham, OR

– Typical home value: $736,708

– 1-year price change: -1.3%

– 5-year price change: +21.8%

#5. West Linn, OR

– Typical home value: $745,749

– 1-year price change: +0.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%



#4. West Slope, OR

– Typical home value: $751,117

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +26.3%



#3. Brush Prairie, WA

– Typical home value: $782,234

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +44.5%



#2. Lake Oswego, OR

– Typical home value: $875,268

– 1-year price change: +1.1%

– 5-year price change: +41.5%



#1. Raleigh Hills, OR

– Typical home value: $922,357

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +29.6%

