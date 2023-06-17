

Best draft picks in Portland Trail Blazers history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete’s life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it’s easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city’s downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Portland Trail Blazers history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com’s Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player’s win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Meyers Leonard

– Stacker score: 2.4

– 11th overall pick in 2012

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 15.8 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 1.0 VORP

#49. Jerryd Bayless

– Stacker score: 2.8

– 11th overall pick in 2008

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.6 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 1.1 VORP

#48. Travis Outlaw

– Stacker score: 2.8

– 23rd overall pick in 2003

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 16.5 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 2.1 VORP

#47. Ron Brewer

– Stacker score: 3.0

– Seventh overall pick in 1978

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.3 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#46. Kelvin Ransey

– Stacker score: 3.4

– Fourth overall pick in 1980

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.9 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP

#45. Dante Cunningham

– Stacker score: 3.6

– 33rd overall pick in 2009

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.9 win shares, -1.7 box plus/minus, 1.1 VORP

#44. Steve Colter

– Stacker score: 3.7

– 33rd overall pick in 1984

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 17.3 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

#43. Rudy Fernández

– Stacker score: 3.8

– 24th overall pick in 2007

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 14.2 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 5.6 VORP

#42. Gary Trent

– Stacker score: 3.8

– 11th overall pick in 1995

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 23.2 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#41. Josh McRoberts

– Stacker score: 4.0

– 37th overall pick in 2007

– Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 18.5 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 4.7 VORP

#40. Lionel Hollins

– Stacker score: 4.0

– Sixth overall pick in 1975

– Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 22.9 win shares, -1.4 box plus/minus, 3.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

— 2x All-Defensive

— 1x All Star

#39. Pat Connaughton

– Stacker score: 4.1

– 41st overall pick in 2015

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 20.6 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 4.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 2021 NBA Champ

#38. Alvin Williams

– Stacker score: 4.5

– 48th overall pick in 1997

– Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 21.7 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 4.9 VORP

#37. Dražen Petrović

– Stacker score: 4.6

– 60th overall pick in 1986

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 21.5 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 5.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 1992-93 All-NBA

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#36. Martell Webster

– Stacker score: 4.6

– Sixth overall pick in 2005

– Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 24.7 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 4.3 VORP

#35. Clemon Johnson

– Stacker score: 4.7

– 44th overall pick in 1978

– Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 25.5 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 4.1 VORP

– Accolades

— 1983 NBA Champ

#34. Darnell Valentine

– Stacker score: 4.7

– 16th overall pick in 1981

– Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 22.1 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 5.5 VORP

#33. Kelvin Cato

– Stacker score: 5.2

– 15th overall pick in 1997

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 28.6 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

#32. Sam Bowie

– Stacker score: 5.6

– Second overall pick in 1984

– Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 6.2 VORP

#31. Will Barton

– Stacker score: 5.8

– 40th overall pick in 2012

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.5 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 6.9 VORP

#30. Dave Twardzik

– Stacker score: 6.6

– 26th overall pick in 1972

– Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 21.8 win shares

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

— 1x All Star

#29. Lloyd Neal

– Stacker score: 6.8

– 31st overall pick in 1972

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 22.7 win shares

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

#28. Jarrett Jack

– Stacker score: 7.0

– 22nd overall pick in 2005

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 36.8 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 6.5 VORP

#27. Kevin Gamble

– Stacker score: 7.1

– 63rd overall pick in 1987

– Played one season with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST

– Advanced statistics: 33.3 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 8.1 VORP

#26. Johnny Davis

– Stacker score: 7.1

– 22nd overall pick in 1976

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 12.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.5 AST

– Advanced statistics: 38.5 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 6.4 VORP

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

#25. Patty Mills

– Stacker score: 7.7

– 55th overall pick in 2009

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 35.7 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 8.9 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

– Accolades

— 2014 NBA Champ

#24. Geoff Petrie

– Stacker score: 7.9

– Eighth overall pick in 1970

– Played six seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 21.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 26.1 win shares

– Accolades

— 1970-71 ROY

— 2x All Star

#23. Ollie Johnson

– Stacker score: 8.1

– 30th overall pick in 1972

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 27.0 win shares

#22. Bob Gross

– Stacker score: 8.1

– 25th overall pick in 1975

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 30.7 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 12.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

— 1977-78 All-Defensive

#21. Larry Steele

– Stacker score: 8.5

– 37th overall pick in 1971

– Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 28.2 win shares

– Accolades

— 1977 NBA Champ

— 1973-74 STL Champ

#20. T.R. Dunn

– Stacker score: 9.1

– 41st overall pick in 1977

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 39.8 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 11.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 3x All-Defensive

#19. Aaron McKie

– Stacker score: 9.6

– 17th overall pick in 1994

– Played three seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 40.0 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 12.9 VORP

#18. Brandon Roy

– Stacker score: 10.4

– Sixth overall pick in 2006

– Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 37.4 win shares, 3.6 box plus/minus, 16.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 2006-07 ROY

— 2x All-NBA

— 3x All Star

#17. Jim Paxson

– Stacker score: 11.5

– 12th overall pick in 1979

– Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 53.7 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 13.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 1983-84 All-NBA

— 2x All Star

#16. CJ McCollum

– Stacker score: 11.8

– 10th overall pick in 2013

– Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 19.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 44.6 win shares, 1.3 box plus/minus, 17.5 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.1%

#15. Arvydas Sabonis

– Stacker score: 12.4

– 24th overall pick in 1986

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST

– Advanced statistics: 47.3 win shares, 4.4 box plus/minus, 18.4 VORP

– Accolade

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#14. Mychal Thompson

– Stacker score: 12.6

– First overall pick in 1978

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 13.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST

– Advanced statistics: 59.1 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 14.5 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

#13. Sidney Wicks

– Stacker score: 13.4

– Second overall pick in 1971

– Played five seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 16.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 42.4 win shares

– Hall of Fame probability: 3.9%

– Accolades

— 1971-72 ROY

— 4x All Star

#12. Jerome Kersey

– Stacker score: 15.6

– 46th overall pick in 1984

– Played 11 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 69.5 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 19.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 1999 NBA Champ

#11. Zach Randolph

– Stacker score: 16.9

– 19th overall pick in 2001

– Played six seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 16.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST

– Advanced statistics: 81.1 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 18.8 VORP

– Accolades

— 2010-11 All-NBA

— 2x All Star

#10. Nicolas Batum

– Stacker score: 18.0

– 25th overall pick in 2008

– Played seven seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 67.1 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 27.1 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

#9. Jermaine O’Neal

– Stacker score: 19.1

– 17th overall pick in 1996

– Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 66.0 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 15.6 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 31.8%

– Accolades

— 3x All-NBA

— 6x All Star

#8. Anthony Mason

– Stacker score: 19.3

– 53rd overall pick in 1988

– Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 88.3 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 23.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 1996-97 All-NBA

— 1996-97 All-Defensive

— 1x All Star

#7. Fat Lever

– Stacker score: 19.4

– 11th overall pick in 1982

– Played two seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 13.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 61.2 win shares, 3.3 box plus/minus, 32.1 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 2.6%

– Accolades

— 1986-87 All-NBA

— 1987-88 All-Defensive

— 2x All Star

#6. Clifford Robinson

– Stacker score: 20.7

– 36th overall pick in 1989

– Played eight seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST

– Advanced statistics: 89.7 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 26.6 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x All-Defensive

— 1x All Star

#5. Bill Walton

– Stacker score: 22.4

– First overall pick in 1974

– Played four seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 13.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.4 AST

– Advanced statistics: 39.3 win shares, 4.3 box plus/minus, 21.3 VORP

– Accolades

— 2x NBA Champ

— 1977-78 MVP

— 1976-77 Finals MVP

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Terry Porter

– Stacker score: 30.0

– 24th overall pick in 1985

– Played 10 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 110.4 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 43.3 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 5.3%

– Accolades

— 2x All Star

#3. LaMarcus Aldridge

– Stacker score: 34.8

– Second overall pick in 2006

– Played nine seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 19.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST

– Advanced statistics: 115.7 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 33.4 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 50.9%

– Accolades

— 5x All-NBA

— 7x All Star

#2. Damian Lillard

– Stacker score: 46.1

– Sixth overall pick in 2012

– Played 11 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 25.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.7 AST

– Advanced statistics: 103.1 win shares, 4.9 box plus/minus, 48.6 VORP

– Hall of Fame probability: 96.4%

– Accolades

— 2012-13 ROY

— 7x All-NBA

— 7x All Star

#1. Clyde Drexler

– Stacker score: 58.2

– 14th overall pick in 1983

– Played 12 seasons with Portland Trail Blazers

– Career averages: 20.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.6 AST

– Advanced statistics: 135.6 win shares, 5.4 box plus/minus, 70.2 VORP

– Accolades

— 1995 NBA Champ

— 5x All-NBA

— 10x All Star

— Basketball Hall of Fame inductee