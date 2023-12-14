

Canva

Coat drives near Portland, Oregon

For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can’t afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn’t just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What’s more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. “Full-time work alone isn’t enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves,” the study’s lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you’re looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Portland using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they’ve given out more than 7.85 million coats.

“This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible,” One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. “It’s impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person’s experience, one person at a time.”

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Cascadia Health

– Address: Po Box 8459, Portland, OR 97207

California Closets Coat Drive

– Address: 1235 W. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97209

CityTeam Ministries – Portland

– Address: 526 Se Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Transition Projects

– Address: 665 Nw Hoyt Street, Portland, OR 97209

William Temple House

– Address: 2023 Nw Hoyt Street, Portland, OR 97217

Cotopaxi Portland

– Address: 816 NW 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97210

PIVOT Job Corps

– Address: 2701 Nw Vaughn St, Ste 151, Portland, OR 97210

Trillium Family Services

– Address: 3415 SE Powell Blvd., Portland, OR 97202

Trillium Family Services

– Address: 3415 Se Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Carlos Renteria

– Address: 3910 Se Stark St, Portland, OR 97214

Right To Dream Too (R2DToo)/Creating Conscious Communities with People Outside (C3PO)

– Address: 4635 Ne Garfield Ave, Portland, OR 97211

Sponsors Organized to Assist Refugees (SOAR)

– Address: 7931 NE Halsey St., Suite 314, Portland, OR 97217

Sponsors Organized to Assist Refugees

– Address: 7931 NE Halsey St., Suite 314, Portland, OR 97213

JOIN

– Address: 1435 Ne 81St Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97213

JOIN

– Address: 1435 NE 81st Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97213

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.