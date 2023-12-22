

Best restaurants for 11 cuisines in Portland, Oregon

America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 11 cuisines in Portland using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

Note: The images in this article depict each cuisine and do not necessarily reflect dishes served at each restaurant.



American: Jockey Club

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 401 SW Alder Portland, OR 97204

– Categories: Lounges, American, Wraps

– Read more on Yelp



Chinese: Street Wok

– Rating: 5.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6050 S Macadam Ave Portland, OR 97239

– Categories: Szechuan, Asian Fusion, Noodles

– Read more on Yelp



Cuban: Pambiche

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1644 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2811 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97232

– Categories: Cuban, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp



Greek: Zeus Kusina

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 8448 N Ivanhoe St Portland, OR 97203

– Categories: Mediterranean, Greek

– Read more on Yelp



Indian: Momo House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (77 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5221 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213

– Categories: Food Trucks, Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese

– Read more on Yelp



Italian: Bari Food Cart

– Rating: 5.0/5 (86 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 625 NE Killingworth St Portland, OR 97211

– Categories: Italian, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp



Japanese: Roux Boi

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 2349 SE Ankeny St Portland, OR 97214

– Categories: Seafood, Caribbean, Japanese

– Read more on Yelp



Korean: The Soop

– Rating: 5.0/5 (122 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1902 W Burnside St Portland, OR 97209

– Categories: Salad, Korean, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp



Mexican: La Osita

– Rating: 5.0/5 (118 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1427-1515 SE 122nd Ave Cart A Portland, OR 97233

– Categories: Street Vendors, Mexican, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp



Thai: Siam Umami

– Rating: 5.0/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4237 S Corbett Ave Portland, OR 97239

– Categories: Thai

– Read more on Yelp



Vietnamese: DZO Bar & Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 7907 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97213

– Categories: Bars, Vietnamese

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.