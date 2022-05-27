

How far is the US from a 100% renewable energy future?

Wind turbines located on a beautiful mountain landsape



Models show the feasibility of a green-energy future

Donut chart showing renewable energy potential



Variations in potential resources determine how states would source green energy

Renewable energy potential in every state



Renewable energy infrastructure could create jobs across the US

Two young people work at a solar power station



100% renewable energy could mean major cost savings

Cost savings under renewables every state



31 states have active renewable energy targets

Renewable Energy Targets every state



Every state still relies on majority fossil fuels for energy consumption

Renewable energy consumption by state



Challenges remain in meeting 100% renewable energy by 2050

An engineer in a blue suit and protective helmet installing a stand-alone solar photovoltaic panel system