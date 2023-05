Alain BENAINOUS // Getty Images

The least fuel-efficient vehicles introduced each year since 1975

1991 Luxury car in Monaco.

Plenty of vintage vehicles have aged like fine wine—and appreciated in value, too. But their fuel efficiency? It’s lacking in a world where the average vehicle now gets 25 or more miles for every gallon of fuel.

CheapInsurance.com used data from the Environmental Protection Agency to find the least fuel-efficient car and truck for every model year since 1975. Years represent the model year, and the EPA determined the most fuel-efficient vehicles by their overall miles per gallon. Cars include sedans, while trucks include pickups, truck SUVs, vans, and minivans.

The least fuel-efficient vehicles of the last five decades are a who’s who of sexy luxury sedans and high-performance coupes like the Lamborghini Countach. In terms of trucks, Dodge’s pickup trucks and cargo and conversion vans earn a number of spots on this ranking.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rolled out regulations for automakers in 1975 requiring them to advertise the fuel efficiency of each of their vehicles, also known as fuel economy. Regulations like these, coupled with requirements that manufacturers reduce emissions, stemmed from dense smog that strangled urban areas like Los Angeles in the 1950s and 1960s.

In the decades since, regulations have significantly curbed vehicle emissions, which have been scientifically proven to contribute to our changing climate. Typical vehicle CO2 emissions have gone from 661 grams per mile in 1975 to 256 grams per mile in 2022, according to EPA data.

And to give a sense of how far manufacturers have come in terms of fuel economy, the typical fuel economy of a vehicle today is double what it was in 1975. Based on February 2023 urban gas prices, that efficiency saves drivers about $13 per 100 miles. Yet even today’s vehicle lineup includes a few vehicles that just don’t move the needle in terms of getting more bang for your buck at the gas pump.

Read on to see which vehicles burned the most gas just to take passengers a couple of miles throughout recent history.



FernandoV // Shutterstock

1975

An Oldsmobile Toronado on the road.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Oldsmobile Toronado

— Overall mileage: 8.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.4 mpg

— City mileage: 7.7 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford F-250

— Overall mileage: 7.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 7.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.5 mpg



Sue Thatcher // Shutterstock

1976

1970s Jensen Interceptor car driving on an English country road.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Jensen Interceptor

— Overall mileage: 8.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.9 mpg

— City mileage: 7.7 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Chevy P20 Step

— Overall mileage: 7.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.5 mpg

— City mileage: 7.3 mpg



Maxim Gorishniak // Shutterstock

1977

A 1977 Rolls Royce is on car display.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Rolls Royce

— Overall mileage: 8.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.9 mpg

— City mileage: 7.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Toyota Land Cruiser

— Overall mileage: 8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.9 mpg

— City mileage: 7.4 mpg



VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock

1978

A classic image of the Dodge ram logo.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Dodge Monaco

— Overall mileage: 8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.7 mpg

— City mileage: 7.5 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient trucks: Chevy Suburban, GMC Sierra 2500

— Overall mileage: 8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.1 mpg

— City mileage: 8 mpg



Colin Peachey // Shutterstock

1979

A 1979 Aston Martin V8 at a car show in Bath, England.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Aston Martin V8

— Overall mileage: 7.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.7 mpg

— City mileage: 6.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford F-Series

— Overall mileage: 7.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 7.7 mpg

— City mileage: 8.1 mpg



Christopher Furlong // Getty Images

1980

The Aston Martin logo on a silver metallic surface.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Aston Martin 79

— Overall mileage: 7.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.7 mpg

— City mileage: 6.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: GM chassis cab

— Overall mileage: 8.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 8.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.1 mpg



Denver Post // Getty Images

1981

1981 Rolls-Royce parked outside a shop.

– Least fuel-efficient cars: Rolls-Royce Camargue, Rolls-Royce Corniche

— Overall mileage: 8.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B250 Conversion Van

— Overall mileage: 9.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.1 mpg

— City mileage: 9 mpg



Fairchild Archive // Getty Images

1982

Jack Mulqueen and his Maserati.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Maserati Quattroporte

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: GM G30/G35 SportVan 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.8 mpg

— City mileage: 9.5 mpg



Jacques Demarthon/AFP via Getty Images

1983

A closeup of the Maserati logo.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Maserati Quattroporte

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E250 Econoline 2

— Overall mileage: 10.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.8 mpg

— City mileage: 9.8 mpg



Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

1984

The Maserati logo as seen on the grill of a car.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Maserati Quattroporte

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B350 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 9.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.7 mpg

— City mileage: 8.7 mpg



colin grice // Shutterstock

1985

A Maserati Quattroporte from 1985, four door luxury saloon.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Maserati Quattroporte

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E250 Econoline 2

— Overall mileage: 9.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.6 mpg

— City mileage: 9.5 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

1986

1988 Lamborghini Countach.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Countach

— Overall mileage: 7.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.4 mpg

— City mileage: 6.1 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B350 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.2 mpg

— City mileage: 9.8 mpg



Tim Graham // Getty Images

1987

Badge Logo of Lamborghini Countach 5000.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Countach

— Overall mileage: 7.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.4 mpg

— City mileage: 6.1 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge AW150 Ramcharger

— Overall mileage: 10 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.2 mpg

— City mileage: 9.2 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

1988

1988 Lamborghini Countach in studio.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Countach

— Overall mileage: 7.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.4 mpg

— City mileage: 6.1 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient trucks: Dodge W100/W150 pickup, Dodge W250 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 9.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.6 mpg

— City mileage: 9.2 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

1989

1989 Lamborghini Countach driving.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Countach

— Overall mileage: 7.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.3 mpg

— City mileage: 6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B350 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.9 mpg

— City mileage: 9.7 mpg



John Keeble // Getty Images

1990

A 1990 Aston Martin Lagonda Saloon Series IV is displayed during the London Concour.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Aston Martin Lagonda

— Overall mileage: 9.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.7 mpg

— City mileage: 8.2 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Chevy C1500 pickup 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.8 mpg

— City mileage: 9.3 mpg



Dave Benett // Getty Images

1991

The Vector W8 is displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Vector W8

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.5 mpg

— City mileage: 7.2 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge W250 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.3 mpg

— City mileage: 9.1 mpg



Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

1992

1992 Vector W8 displayed during the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance .

– Least fuel-efficient car: Vector W8

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.5 mpg

— City mileage: 7.2 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge W250 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.4 mpg

— City mileage: 9.6 mpg



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

1993

A service manager runs the engine of a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Vector W8

— Overall mileage: 8.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.4 mpg

— City mileage: 7.1 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Chevy C1500 pickup 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12 mpg

— City mileage: 9.3 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

1994

1993 Lamborghini Diablo.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Diablo

— Overall mileage: 10.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.7 mpg

— City mileage: 9 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B150/B250 Wagon

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.8 mpg

— City mileage: 11 mpg



John_Silver // Shutterstock

1995

Red Ferrari F50 1995, side view.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari F50

— Overall mileage: 8.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.7 mpg

— City mileage: 7.3 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B3500 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.7 mpg



Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1996

Dodge logo on a sign at a car dealership.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Avtech Vector M12

— Overall mileage: 10.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.2 mpg

— City mileage: 8.5 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B3500 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.7 mpg



Tony Bock // Getty Images

1997

A yellow Lamborghini Diablo on display.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Diablo

— Overall mileage: 10.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.6 mpg

— City mileage: 8.7 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge B3500 Wagon 2WD

— Overall mileage: 12 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.3 mpg



Antonio RIBEIRO // Getty Images

1998

Presentation On New Ferrari 550 Maranello In Nurburgring, Germany.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari 550 Maranello

— Overall mileage: 10.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 8.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge RAM 1500 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 12.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 15.5 mpg

— City mileage: 10.9 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

1999

1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari 550 Maranello

— Overall mileage: 10.5 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.4 mpg

— City mileage: 8.5 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient trucks: Dodge Durango 4WD, Dodge RAM 1500 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 13 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 15.5 mpg

— City mileage: 11 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

2000

2000 Ferrari F550 Maranello.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari 550 Maranello

— Overall mileage: 9.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.4 mpg

— City mileage: 7.9 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Land Rover Range Rover

— Overall mileage: 12.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.3 mpg

— City mileage: 11.1 mpg



Boston Herald // Getty Images

2001

Early 2000s GMC Sierra Hybrid.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari 550 Maranello-Barche

— Overall mileage: 9.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.4 mpg

— City mileage: 7.9 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: GMC Sierra 1500 4WD

— Overall mileage: 11.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.3 mpg

— City mileage: 10.4 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

2002

Yellow early 2000s Lamborghini Mucielago.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Murcielago

— Overall mileage: 10.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12 mpg

— City mileage: 8.4 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge RAM 1500 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 12.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.5 mpg

— City mileage: 10.5 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

2003

2003 Ferrari Enzo displayed outside.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Enzo Ferrari

— Overall mileage: 9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.6 mpg

— City mileage: 7.1 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Chevy Cargo Van G1500-2500 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.2 mpg

— City mileage: 8.9 mpg



Heritage Images // Getty Images

2004

An orange Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Murcielago

— Overall mileage: 10.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8.4 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient trucks: Chevy Cargo Van G1500-2500 2WD, Chevy Savana Cargo Van 2WD

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8.5 mpg



J. Emilio Flores // Getty Images

2005

The Lamborghini Murcielago roadster stands on display with close up on logo.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Murcielago

— Overall mileage: 10.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8.3 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge RAM 1500 pickup 2WD

— Overall mileage: 9.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8.2 mpg



FREDERICK FLORIN // Getty Images

2006

Close up of the Bugatti logo.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 10.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.8 mpg

— City mileage: 7.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge RAM 1500 pickup 2WD

— Overall mileage: 9.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.5 mpg

— City mileage: 8.2 mpg



M. Phillips // Getty Images

2007

Silver Lamborghini Murcielago on display.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Murcielago

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.3 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.5 mpg

— City mileage: 10.8 mpg



Duffy-Marie Arnoult // Getty Images

2008

Detail of the Bugatti Veyron FGB during the debut of the Bugatti Veyron FBG.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 10.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13 mpg

— City mileage: 7.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.5 mpg

— City mileage: 10.8 mpg



Alexandra Troubniikoff // Getty Images

2009

The new Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670- 4 SuperVeloce displayed during a preview of the Volkswagen group.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster

— Overall mileage: 10.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.3 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG

— Overall mileage: 12.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.4 mpg

— City mileage: 10.5 mpg



Ted Soqui // Getty Images

2010

A million dollar Bugatti Veyron owned by fashion designer Bijan parked in front of his Rodeo Drive store.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 10.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13 mpg

— City mileage: 7.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.6 mpg

— City mileage: 10.8 mpg



NICHOLAS RATZENBOECK/AFP // Getty Images

2011

The Ferrari 612 Scagliatti is displayed during the second press day at the 78th Geneva International Motor Show.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

— Overall mileage: 12.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 16 mpg

— City mileage: 9.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E-Series Van (Propane-fueled)

— Overall mileage: 6.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 6.7 mpg

— City mileage: 6.6 mpg



Jean Marc ZAORSKI // Getty Images

2012

A view of the interior of a Bugatti Veyron shown on the Bugatti stand at the Geneva Motor Show.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 11.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.4 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E-Series Van (Propane-fueled)

— Overall mileage: 9.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.3 mpg

— City mileage: 8.9 mpg



Thomas Lohnes // Getty Images

2013

The new Bugatti Veyron is pictured during the Group night at the international motor show IAA.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 11.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.4 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E-Series Van (Propane-fueled)

— Overall mileage: 9.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.3 mpg

— City mileage: 8.9 mpg



Raymond Boyd // Getty Images

2014

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 at the 106th Annual Chicago Auto Show.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Veyron

— Overall mileage: 11.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.8 mpg

— City mileage: 8.4 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford E-Series Van (Propane-fueled)

— Overall mileage: 9.1 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 9.3 mpg

— City mileage: 8.9 mpg



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

2015

A baby blue Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

— Overall mileage: 12.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 16.2 mpg

— City mileage: 9.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient trucks: Chevy Cargo Van G3500 2WD, Chevy Savana Cargo Van 2WD

— Overall mileage: 12.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 15.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.4 mpg



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

2016

The Ferrari F12 TDF takes to the Goodwood hillclimb.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Ferrari F12

— Overall mileage: 12.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.8 mpg

— City mileage: 11 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz AMG G65

— Overall mileage: 11.9 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 13.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.6 mpg



Kaukola Photography // Shutterstock

2017

Front side view of a Rosso Mars red Lamborghini Aventador S LP740-4 Coupe.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Lamborghini Aventador Coupe LP740-4

— Overall mileage: 12.7 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 16.3 mpg

— City mileage: 9.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4×4 SUV

— Overall mileage: 10.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.9 mpg

— City mileage: 10.6 mpg



VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock

2018

Bugatti Chiron 8.0 W16 DSG Sequential sports car showcased at the Paris Motor Show.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Chiron

— Overall mileage: 11.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 8.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4×4 SUV

— Overall mileage: 10.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 10.9 mpg

— City mileage: 10.6 mpg



VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock

2019

Bugatti Chiron sports car showcased at the 97th Brussels Motor Show 2019.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Chiron

— Overall mileage: 11.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 8.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63

— Overall mileage: 12 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.3 mpg

— City mileage: 9.8 mpg



VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock

2020

New 2020 Bugatti Divo extreme hypercar showcased at the Paris Motor Show.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Divo

— Overall mileage: 10.6 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 12.9 mpg

— City mileage: 8.6 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Ford F150 pickup 4WD

— Overall mileage: 12.8 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 15.2 mpg

— City mileage: 10.6 mpg



Jack Skeens // Shutterstock

2021

A blue Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in Shanghai.

– Least fuel-efficient car: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

— Overall mileage: 9.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11 mpg

— City mileage: 7.7 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4X4

— Overall mileage: 12.2 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.1 mpg

— City mileage: 10.4 mpg



Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

2022 (preliminary)

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport seen at Salon Prive, held at Blenheim Palace.

– Least fuel-efficient cars: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

— Overall mileage: 9.4 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 11.2 mpg

— City mileage: 7.8 mpg

– Least fuel-efficient truck: Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4X4

— Overall mileage: 12.3 miles per gallon

— Highway mileage: 14.2 mpg

— City mileage: 10.5 mpg

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on CheapInsurance.com and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.