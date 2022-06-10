

Rob Foldy // Getty Images

Every incomplete perfect game in baseball history

Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during a game



Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images

Ed Karger, St. Louis Cardinals

Photo collage depicts players from the St. Louis Cardinals team, 1906



Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images

Rube Vickers, Philadelphia Athletics

Photo collage features on-field action photos of Philadelphia Athletics baseball players, 1908



Diamond Images // Getty Images

Dean Chance, Minnesota Twins

Dean Chance of the Minnesota Twins prior to a game circa 1967



George Gojkovich // Getty Images

David Palmer, Montreal Expos

David Palmer of the Montreal Expos pitching



Stephen Dunn // Getty Images

Bob Knepper, Houston Astros

Bob Knepper of the Houston Astros pitches during a game



Jon Durr // Getty Images

Daniel Norris, Detroit Tigers

Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox



Rob Foldy // Getty Images

Rich Hill, Los Angeles Dodgers

Rich Hill of the Dodgers pitches during a game



Tom Szczerbowski // Getty Images

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch



Dilip Vishwanat // Getty Images

Max Kranick, Pittsburgh Pirates

Max Kranick of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch



Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

Tanner Houck pitches against the Washington Nationals



David Berding // Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins