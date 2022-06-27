

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Breaking down the NBA’s playoff blowout problem

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.



Stacker

6 of the past 7 postseasons have seen high-scoring margins

Line chart describing the average margin of victory during the NBA Playoffs since 2003.



The rate of blowouts reached historic highs in recent postseasons

Bar chart highlighting the rate of 20-plus point blowouts in the NBA Playoffs since 2011.



When adjusting scoring margins for increased scoring totals, recent years don’t look as bad

Line chart comparing the average margin of victory to the average margin of victory adjusted to 100 points per game since 2003.



Scoring margins are up in the playoffs compared to the regular season

Bar charts describing the difference in points per game and average margin of victory during the regular season and playoffs.



Series went longer on average this postseason

Bar chart highlighting the average number of games per series in the NBA Playoffs since 2011.