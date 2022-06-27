Breaking down the NBA’s playoff blowout problem
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Stacker
6 of the past 7 postseasons have seen high-scoring margins
Line chart describing the average margin of victory during the NBA Playoffs since 2003.
Stacker
The rate of blowouts reached historic highs in recent postseasons
Bar chart highlighting the rate of 20-plus point blowouts in the NBA Playoffs since 2011.
Stacker
When adjusting scoring margins for increased scoring totals, recent years don’t look as bad
Line chart comparing the average margin of victory to the average margin of victory adjusted to 100 points per game since 2003.
Stacker
Scoring margins are up in the playoffs compared to the regular season
Bar charts describing the difference in points per game and average margin of victory during the regular season and playoffs.
Stacker
Series went longer on average this postseason
Bar chart highlighting the average number of games per series in the NBA Playoffs since 2011.
