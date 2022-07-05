

ladyphoto89 // Shutterstock

From Fenway to Lambeau: The oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams

View of Empty Fenway Park



You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock

Arizona: Footprint Center

Arena with parked nearby trailers



Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock

California: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium with downtown LA in the background



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Colorado: Coors Field

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado



Maddie Meyer // Getty Images

Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena

A general view of Mohegan Sun Arena during WNBA Finals



DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock

District of Columbia: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena sign at entrance to stadium



YES Market Media // Shutterstock

Florida: Hard Rock Stadium

Aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium



Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Georgia: State Farm Arena

View of the State Farm Arena in the city of Atlanta



Hendrickson Photography // Shutterstock

Illinois: Wrigley Field

The exterior of Wrigley Field stadium



Dylan Buell // Getty Images

Indiana: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

A general view at Gainbridge Fieldhouse



Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas: Children’s Mercy Park

Interior of Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City



Joe Robbins/ISI Photos // Getty Images

Kentucky: Lynn Family Stadium

Interior of Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky



William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Caesars Superdome

Superdome with parking lot and hint of the skyline



Amy Roswurm // Shutterstock

Maryland: Camden Yards

Orioles Park at Camden Yards



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: Fenway Park

Aerial image of Fenway Park sports stadium



nyker // Shutterstock

Michigan: Comerica Park

Comerica Park with tiger statues



Wayne Kryduba // Getty Images

Minnesota: Target Center

An exterior general view of Target Field’s Metropolitan Club



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Missouri: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Exterior view of Arrowhead Stadium



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

Nevada: Michelob Ultra Arena

Players stand on the court before a game at Michelob ULTRA Arena



Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Prudential Center

View of Prudential Center arena in downtown Newark



S-F // Shutterstock

New York: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden in New York City



digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium

Exterior view of Bank of America Stadium



Diamond Images // Getty Images

Ohio: Progressive Field

A general view of Progressive Field



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Paycom Center

Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City



ARTYOORAN // Shutterstock

Oregon: Providence Park

Providence Park in Portland



Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center

The view of Wells Fargo Center from Interstate 95 South



4kclips // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville



Stephanie A Sellers // Shutterstock

Texas: Minute Maid Park

View of Minute Maid Ballpark



University of College // Shutterstock

Utah: Vivint Arena

Vivint Smart Home Arena with Utah Jazz Note



Scott Taetsch // Getty Images

Virginia: Segra Field



Steph Chambers // Getty Images

Washington: Climate Pledge Arena

General view of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington



Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Lambeau Field

Exterior of historic Lambeau Field