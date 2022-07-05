Skip to Content
From Fenway to Lambeau: The oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams


ladyphoto89 // Shutterstock

View of Empty Fenway Park


You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock

Arizona: Footprint Center

Arena with parked nearby trailers


Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock

California: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium with downtown LA in the background


Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Colorado: Coors Field

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado


Maddie Meyer // Getty Images

Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena

A general view of Mohegan Sun Arena during WNBA Finals


DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock

District of Columbia: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena sign at entrance to stadium


YES Market Media // Shutterstock

Florida: Hard Rock Stadium

Aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium


Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Georgia: State Farm Arena

View of the State Farm Arena in the city of Atlanta


Hendrickson Photography // Shutterstock

Illinois: Wrigley Field

The exterior of Wrigley Field stadium


Dylan Buell // Getty Images

Indiana: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

A general view at Gainbridge Fieldhouse


Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas: Children’s Mercy Park

Interior of Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City


Joe Robbins/ISI Photos // Getty Images

Kentucky: Lynn Family Stadium

Interior of Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky


William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Caesars Superdome

Superdome with parking lot and hint of the skyline


Amy Roswurm // Shutterstock

Maryland: Camden Yards

Orioles Park at Camden Yards


Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: Fenway Park

Aerial image of Fenway Park sports stadium


nyker // Shutterstock

Michigan: Comerica Park

Comerica Park with tiger statues


Wayne Kryduba // Getty Images

Minnesota: Target Center

An exterior general view of Target Field’s Metropolitan Club


Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Missouri: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Exterior view of Arrowhead Stadium


Ethan Miller // Getty Images

Nevada: Michelob Ultra Arena

Players stand on the court before a game at Michelob ULTRA Arena


Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Prudential Center

View of Prudential Center arena in downtown Newark


S-F // Shutterstock

New York: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden in New York City


digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Bank of America Stadium

Exterior view of Bank of America Stadium


Diamond Images // Getty Images

Ohio: Progressive Field

A general view of Progressive Field


Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Paycom Center

Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City


ARTYOORAN // Shutterstock

Oregon: Providence Park

Providence Park in Portland


Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center

The view of Wells Fargo Center from Interstate 95 South


4kclips // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville


Stephanie A Sellers // Shutterstock

Texas: Minute Maid Park

View of Minute Maid Ballpark


University of College // Shutterstock

Utah: Vivint Arena

Vivint Smart Home Arena with Utah Jazz Note


Scott Taetsch // Getty Images

Virginia: Segra Field


Steph Chambers // Getty Images

Washington: Climate Pledge Arena

General view of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington


Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Lambeau Field

Exterior of historic Lambeau Field

