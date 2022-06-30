

Breslavtsev Oleg // Shutterstock

10 wellness tips for travelers

Woman standing on Padar island lookout with arms raised



Kaspars Grinvalds // Shutterstock

Get active

Man with luggage walking in airport terminal



Day Of Victory Studio // Shutterstock

Stay hydrated

Woman pausing to drink water admiring city view



Kite_rin // Shutterstock

Get proper sleep

Woman with backpack and coffee at train station in morning



Sveta Y // Shutterstock

Eat healthy foods

Healthy breakfast plate



MilanMarkovic78 // Shutterstock

Keep a routine

Female jogger stretches in front of scenic morning landscape



Breslavtsev Oleg // Shutterstock

Use wellness offerings at airports and hotels

Woman practicing yoga at sunrise



eldar nurkovic // Shutterstock

Practice mindfulness

Backpacking couple walking along harbor



symbiot // Shutterstock

Meet the locals

A cheese monger at a European farmers market



ShutterStockStudio // Shutterstock

Take fewer photos

Man writing in journal on train



kitzcorner // Shutterstock

Relax, but avoid boredom

Person with laptop planning travel