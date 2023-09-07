Best beach towns in the US
Canva
Best beach towns in the US
A pier in the Outer Banks of North Carolina at sunrise.
Summer vacation is mostly over across the U.S., with kids already headed back to school. So now is the perfect time to start planning next year’s beach vacation.
Travelers were busy during summer 2023. On Memorial Day weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.8 million people, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Trips abroad spiked in popularity as people made up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions.
However, as inflation made travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers cut costs by driving to their destinations and staying stateside. During the Fourth of July, AAA projected 43.2 million people would travel by car, a new record.
Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.
So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season—the average number of days beaches are open for swimming. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Hawaii and Florida cities dominate this list. But besides the Aloha and the Sunshine states, beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf in places off the beaten path in Texas and on the Eastern Seaboard.
To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes beaches that are only used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the United States’ Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts and on the Great Lakes identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.
Stacker determined rankings by a number of factors, with the most weight given to the number of beaches within a quarter mile of a city or town and the total shoreline of those beaches. Weather patterns and the duration of each beach’s swim season affect town scores. The ranking also takes into account the prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates, and median home prices.
The data was analyzed before the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, so the ranking includes Lahaina, which was obliterated by the blaze. Hawaii’s governor estimates it will take years to rebuild the historic site.
Read on to get some vacation planning inspiration.
Correction
A previous version of this article contained multiple errors in data analysis that skewed the overall ranking of beach towns, including incorrectly identifying the number of beaches in some towns and mischaracterizing some municipalities as beach towns. The article has been updated to correct the errors.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#100. Vero Beach, Florida
Beach access bridge and signs under sunset.
– Number of beaches: 9
– Beach length: 7.13 miles
– Average swim season length: 162 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees
– Median home price: $253,700
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
#99. Destin, Florida
Row of colorful houses along the beach.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 15.26 miles
– Average swim season length: 146 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees
– Median home price: $346,500
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
#98. Morehead City, North Carolina
Aerial view of condos and a marina with boats in Morehead City, North Carolina.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 3.01 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $308,900
Nourinet // Shutterstock
#97. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina
Coastline and beachfront houses behind dunes.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 8.73 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $461,500
Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock
#96. Laie, Hawaii
View of coastline and palm trees.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 4.23 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $891,900
Justgofamily // Shutterstock
#95. New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Speed limit sign on beach coast.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 21.05 miles
– Average swim season length: 243 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees
– Median home price: $299,900
Nina Collection // Shutterstock
#94. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina
Pine Knoll Shores of North Carolina.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 8.06 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $465,600
Kacey Greening // Shutterstock
#93. Kaunakakai, Hawaii
Pink sunset behind palm trees.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 2.59 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $348,900
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#92. Riviera Beach, Florida
The Riviera Beach Marina Village main building, fountain and center.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 3.82 miles
– Average swim season length: 122 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.1 degrees
– Median home price: $240,300
Cassanas Photography // Shutterstock
#91. Deerfield Beach, Florida
Aerial drone view of Deerfield Beach.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 4.74 miles
– Average swim season length: 243 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $245,500
Eric Broder Van Dyke // Shutterstock
#90. Wainiha, Hawaii
Wainiha Bay Park on Kauai, Hawaii.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 2.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $750,000
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#89. Kahului, Hawaii
View of Kahului and the West Maui Mountains.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 3.80 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $626,300
YegoroV // Shutterstock
#88. Waialua, Hawaii
Waialua Bay and Haleiwa, Oahu Hawaii.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 8.53 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $795,400
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#87. St. Augustine Beach, Florida
Aerial drone image of St Augustine Beach.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 15.29 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees
– Median home price: $464,100
Teri L Wertman // Shutterstock
#86. Nanakuli, Hawaii
Views of Nanaikapono Beach park in Nanakuli.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 1.81 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $419,300
Canva
#85. Malibu, California
Malibu beach houses along the ocean.
– Number of beaches: 11
– Beach length: 11.55 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees
– Median home price: $2,000,001
Canva
#84. Orange Beach, Alabama
Aerial view of coastlines and umbrella beach setups.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 8.58 miles
– Average swim season length: 152 days
– Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees
– Median home price: $344,900
Billy McDonald // Shutterstock
#83. Kalihiwai, Hawaii
Waves crash over exposed lava reef, Kauapea Beach.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 4.41 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,250,000
Canva
#82. Marco Island, Florida
A distant view of Lido Beach in Sarasota, Florida.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 11.11 miles
– Average swim season length: 182 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.0 degrees
– Median home price: $676,000
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
#81. Long Branch, New Jersey
Pier Village along Long Branch Beach.
– Number of beaches: 19
– Beach length: 5.65 miles
– Average swim season length: 105 days
– Average county summer temperature: 76.6 degrees
– Median home price: $380,100
Barbara Smyers // Shutterstock
#80. St. Augustine, Florida
Castillo de San Marcos in St Augustine, Florida.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 17.87 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees
– Median home price: $314,000
Felix Nendzig // Shutterstock
#79. Kaanapali, Hawaii
Aerial view on Kaanapali with beaches, resorts and golf courses.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 4.37 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,385,000
Mark F Lotterhand // Shutterstock
#78. Manasota Key, Florida
Aerial view of Manasota Key, Florida.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 7.24 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees
– Median home price: $746,200
Canva
#77. Pass Christian, Mississippi
Waterfront homes and docks.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 6.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 213 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $192,500
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#76. Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Welcome to Downtown Fort Walton sign on a palm tree.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 6.65 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees
– Median home price: $236,500
Stephen B. Goodwin // Shutterstock
#75. Buxton, North Carolina
Light house and walking trail.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 9.40 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $333,500
Canva
#74. Huntington Beach, California
Aerial of pier and coastline.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 25.88 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 74.0 degrees
– Median home price: $865,400
Marathon Media // Shutterstock
#73. Sargent, Texas
Ocean waves, crashing onto a beach.
– Number of beaches: 1
– Beach length: 9.59 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees
– Median home price: $215,700
David Souza // Shutterstock
#72. Pompano Beach, Florida
Lifeguard station on a beach.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 5.31 miles
– Average swim season length: 243 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $259,900
Gustavo Ardila // Shutterstock
#71. Pupukea, Hawaii
Sunset beach view at Pupukea.
– Number of beaches: 9
– Beach length: 4.27 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,116,500
Billy McDonald // Shutterstock
#70. Venice, Florida
Beach access trail and sand dunes.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 6.48 miles
– Average swim season length: 312 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees
– Median home price: $307,600
Jill Lang // Shutterstock
#69. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
View from the Wright Brothers Monument Overlooking Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 7.29 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $373,200
Florida Aerial Pics // Shutterstock
#68. Laurel, Florida
Aerial photo near Interstate 75 and Jacaranda.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 7.37 miles
– Average swim season length: 218 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees
– Median home price: $389,600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#67. Tampa, Florida
Tampa downtown skyline.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 8.14 miles
– Average swim season length: 208 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.8 degrees
– Median home price: $292,900
Michael Gordon // Shutterstock
#66. Paia, Hawaii
Town sign and roadway.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 1.59 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $670,500
Cvandyke // Shutterstock
#65. Salvo, North Carolina
Path to beach and sunset.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 8.09 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $325,900
alisafarov // Shutterstock
#64. Sarasota, Florida
Siesta Beach postcard sign and beach.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 10.80 miles
– Average swim season length: 182 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees
– Median home price: $272,200
Robert Miller Online // Shutterstock
#63. Jupiter Island, Florida
Aerial view of the town of Jupiter Island.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 7.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 243 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $2,000,001
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#62. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Boardwalk and restaurants.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 12.64 miles
– Average swim season length: 153 days
– Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees
– Median home price: $298,900
Anton Pestov // Shutterstock
#61. Hallandale Beach, Florida
Aerial photo of Hallandale Beach.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 2.81 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $248,700
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#60. Miramar Beach, Florida
Shot down the coast on Miramar Beach.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 10.15 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.0 degrees
– Median home price: $436,600
Fernando Cruz // Shutterstock
#59. Carolina Beach, North Carolina
Man with surfboard on beach with sunset.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 5.13 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 79.8 degrees
– Median home price: $409,400
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
#58. Norfolk, Virginia
Aerial of downtown Norfolk.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 7.37 miles
– Average swim season length: 136 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.6 degrees
– Median home price: $227,100
Guido Vermeulen-Perdaen // Shutterstock
#57. Kailua, Hawaii
View of Kailua and the islands off the coast from the Lanikai.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 23.48 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,101,900
PaolaV1 // Shutterstock
#56. Quintana, Texas
A beachfront park in Quintana Beach.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 8.85 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $250,300
Canva
#55. Biloxi, Mississippi
Umbrella and loungers on beach.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 5.59 miles
– Average swim season length: 213 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $180,800
Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock
#54. Portland, Texas
Portland water tower against blue sky.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 4.35 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.5 degrees
– Median home price: $190,600
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#53. Wailea, Hawaii
Coastline along Wailea Beach Path.
– Number of beaches: 13
– Beach length: 3.43 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,101,700
J K Laws // Shutterstock
#52. Long Beach, Mississippi
Coastline of Long Beach in Mississippi.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 9.13 miles
– Average swim season length: 213 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $163,800
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#51. Jacksonville, Florida
Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 10.89 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $215,700
Brannon_Naito // Shutterstock
#50. Makaha, Hawaii
Aerial of the mountains and skies around Makaha.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 2.69 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $428,100
JennLShoots // Shutterstock
#49. Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida
Ormond Beach beach access.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 13.22 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees
– Median home price: $261,400
kylet888 // Shutterstock
#48. Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida
Sunset photo from Lower Grand Lagoon.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 11.62 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $272,600
MICHAEL HUBEL // Shutterstock
#47. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina
Aerial of North topsail beach.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 13.38 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees
– Median home price: $384,700
7maru // Shutterstock
#46. Kaneohe Base, Hawaii
Kaneohe residential area and Marine Cobase.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 22.03 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $722,500
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#45. Waimea, Hawaii
Waimea Bay beach with boats and clear sky.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 4.16 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $470,000
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
#44. Avon, North Carolina
Aerial view of Avon North Carolina.
– Number of beaches: 2
– Beach length: 8.53 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $263,600
Francisco Blanco // Shutterstock
#43. Miami Beach, Florida
View down the street of Miami stores and restaurants.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 9.46 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.6 degrees
– Median home price: $449,200
Canva
#42. Atlantic City, New Jersey
View down the coast of Atlantic City.
– Number of beaches: 43
– Beach length: 4.30 miles
– Average swim season length: 107 days
– Average county summer temperature: 75.3 degrees
– Median home price: $136,900
Dawn Damico // Shutterstock
#41. Beaufort, North Carolina
View of a red bicycle on a front porch.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 2.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $234,300
A. Emson // Shutterstock
#40. Haena, Hawaii
Haena Beach Park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 3.88 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $892,900
Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock
#39. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Sunset and fishing pier sign.
– Number of beaches: 24
– Beach length: 33.49 miles
– Average swim season length: 144 days
– Average county summer temperature: 77.9 degrees
– Median home price: $294,100
Behind-the-Lens // Shutterstock
#38. Lamar, Texas
Generic sunset over beach scene.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: .96 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees
– Median home price: $173,500
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#37. Princeville, Hawaii
Aerial panoramic image off the coast over Princeville.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 6.52 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $778,400
Patrick Basuel // Shutterstock
#36. Waianae, Hawaii
High aerial view of highway along the coast.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 3.88 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $433,500
Frank Bobe III // Shutterstock
#35. St. George Island, Florida
Aerial photo of St. George Island.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 19.16 miles
– Average swim season length: 244 days
– Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees
– Median home price: $541,200
RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock
#34. Jekyll Island, Georgia
Aerial view of a sunset over the beach in Jekyll Island.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 9.66 miles
– Average swim season length: 213 days
– Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
– Median home price: $430,900
Chones // Shutterstock
#33. Los Angeles, California
Cloudy scene of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.
– Number of beaches: 9
– Beach length: 14.86 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees
– Median home price: $711,900
Sam Strickler // Shutterstock
#32. Hanalei, Hawaii
Mountains and coastline of beach.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 5.36 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $2,000,001
Maui Topical Images // Shutterstock
#31. Makena, Hawaii
Sunset from Makena Cove on Maui.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 7.58 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $1,704,500
Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock
#30. Hilo, Hawaii
Boat and building along waterway.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 3.80 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $370,100
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock
#29. Port Aransas, Texas
Port Aransas sign and cargo in background.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 12.17 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees
– Median home price: $448,300
Chansak Joe // Shutterstock
#28. Ocracoke, North Carolina
Sunset and aerial of a lighthouse.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 16.02 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees
– Median home price: $371,400
Michael Gordon // Shutterstock
#27. Clearwater, Florida
Coastline with beach goers and buildings.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 6.83 miles
– Average swim season length: 182 days
– Average county summer temperature: 84.7 degrees
– Median home price: $248,100
RaulCano // Shutterstock
#26. South Padre Island, Texas
South Padre highway sign and road.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 9.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 86.3 degrees
– Median home price: $364,300
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#25. Nags Head, North Carolina
Nags Head welcome sign and road.
– Number of beaches: 9
– Beach length: 13.93 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $336,900
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#24. Maalaea, Hawaii
The harbor village of Maalaea on the West coast of Maui.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 5.48 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $388,500
Gordon Fahey // Shutterstock
#23. East Honolulu, Hawaii
East Honolulu skyline with Ala Wai Canal in foreground.
– Number of beaches: 19
– Beach length: 16.11 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $976,900
Michael Gordon // Shutterstock
#22. Lahaina, Hawaii
Beach stores and roadway.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 6.27 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $741,100
Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale waterway and boats docked.
– Number of beaches: 7
– Beach length: 7.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 260 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $380,300
Yi-Chen Chiang // Shutterstock
#20. Haleiwa, Hawaii
Haleiwa North Shore sign and road.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 14.12 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $902,700
Droneandy // Shutterstock
#19. Surfside Beach, Texas
Aerial view of Surfside Beach, Texas.
– Number of beaches: 3
– Beach length: 15.33 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $198,300
CeGe // Shutterstock
#18. Oak Island, North Carolina
Trail and lighthouse in Oak Island Beach.
– Number of beaches: 14
– Beach length: 10.87 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees
– Median home price: $283,500
Dancestrokes // Shutterstock
#17. San Diego, California
San Diego sunset skyline.
– Number of beaches: 28
– Beach length: 81.12 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 76.7 degrees
– Median home price: $666,100
Tony Quinn // Shutterstock
#16. Emerald Isle, North Carolina
Close up on beach goers and their setups.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 17.69 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $441,900
Canva
#15. Palacios, Texas
Waves lapping at the shore of a beach at sunrise.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 2.37 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees
– Median home price: $161,800
HOLFELTZ Gaetan // Shutterstock
#14. Napili-Honokowai, Hawaii
Honokowai Beach Park coastline.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 5.56 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $696,300
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#13. Hollywood, Florida
Buildings and road along waterway.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 8.17 miles
– Average swim season length: 258 days
– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees
– Median home price: $306,500
SergiyN // Shutterstock
#12. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
Scenic view of Honolulu city.
– Number of beaches: 28
– Beach length: 18.48 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $734,200
Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock
#11. Gulfport, Mississippi
Welcome sign with beach in the background.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 8.76 miles
– Average swim season length: 213 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees
– Median home price: $140,700
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#10. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Monument and information plaque.
– Number of beaches: 8
– Beach length: 7.76 miles
– Average swim season length: 214 days
– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees
– Median home price: $271,200
Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock
#9. Kihei, Hawaii
Roadway with cars and people walking.
– Number of beaches: 10
– Beach length: 8.36 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees
– Median home price: $644,900
Marathon Media // Shutterstock
#8. Freeport, Texas
Coastline and boat on the water.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 15.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $143,600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Daytona Beach, Florida
Daytona beach archway sign over road.
– Number of beaches: 6
– Beach length: 15.75 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees
– Median home price: $194,200
srhtk // Shutterstock
#6. Texas City, Texas
Sunset and buildings along water.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 8.85 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $159,900
Canva
#5. Aransas Pass, Texas
Close up of flowers near a beach.
– Number of beaches: 5
– Beach length: 5.50 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees
– Median home price: $160,900
Mathew Risley // Shutterstock
#4. Jamaica Beach, Texas
Sand of Jamaica Beach in Corpus Christi.
– Number of beaches: 4
– Beach length: 20.85 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $280,400
Dollar Travelers // Shutterstock
#3. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
Aerial view of Bolivar Peninsula beach houses.
– Number of beaches: 17
– Beach length: 27.21 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $244,300
Mark Taylor Cunningham // Shutterstock
#2. Galveston, Texas
Train and buildings with palm trees.
– Number of beaches: 17
– Beach length: 49.18 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees
– Median home price: $250,800
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
#1. Corpus Christi, Texas
Sunset aerial of marina and buildings.
– Number of beaches: 40
– Beach length: 53.83 miles
– Average swim season length: 364 days
– Average county summer temperature: 86.6 degrees
– Median home price: $174,800