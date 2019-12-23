Fired Sunriver PD sgt. files whistleblower lawsuit

Top Stories

In federal suit, Joe Patnode claims retaliation, denial of constitutional rights

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fired Sunriver police sergeant filed a $2.5 million federal lawsuit Monday against the police department, Police Chief Cory Darling and others, accusing them of violating his civil rights and retaliating for his whistleblowing that led to the resignation of former chief Marc Mills.

Others named in the lawsuit filed by Joe Patnode include Sunriver police Lt. Michael Womer and Sunriver Service District board member and administrator Debbie Baker. He claims they violated his constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection.

Patnode noted he has been in law enforcement for over 23 years and was employed for over 20 years by Sunriver police, until he was let go on June 6. In the lawsuit, Patnode claimed Womer, who joined the force in 2014, frequently complained about him and other officers in closed-door meetings with Mills.

Patnode was involved in a December 2017 incident in which Mills struck Patnode in the chest with a metal citizens patrol sign so hard, Patnode's head hit a wall. Mills resigned from the department in early 2018 and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor harassment charge, sentenced to a $100 fine for the incident.

Patnode claims Darling retaliated by the firing last June and by promoting Womer over him, among other actions. He also claims Baker deprived him of regular and overtime pay. He claims the defendants reported him to the state licensing board, "making an allegation of untruthfulness with no basis."