BLM plans pile burning in La Pine area

Top Stories

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fuels specialists with the Prineville BLM plan to burn about 20 acres of machine landing piles near La Pine. Burning is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through the week, as weather and conditions allow.

The piles are located in two spots within the Outback Project Area. The first unit is 1/2 mile south of Fall River Estates. The second unit is seven miles south of the Highway 97/Highway 31 junction, on the north side of the road.

The piles are made up of material leftover from thinning projects designed to reduce hazardous fuels in the area and reduce the risk of a summer wildfire moving into nearby subdivisions.

While smoke may be visible from nearby subdivisions or roads, no road closures are anticipated. Areas will be signed announcing the prescribed burning, officials said.