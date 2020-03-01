Nike closes Beaverton campus for ‘deep cleaning’

Top Stories

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) — Nike says it has closed its world headquarters in Beaverton this weekend "out of an abundance of caution" after Oregon's first presumed coronavirus case surfaced in Lake Oswego late last week.

"While we have no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of campus," a Nike spokesperson told KGW. "All WHQ buildings and facilities, including fitness centers, will be closed over the weekend."

A Lake Oswego elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is the subject of Oregon's first presumed case of coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is still awaiting the results of a confirmation test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until federal tests confirm the person has the virus, they are considered presumed to have the virus.

A separate pending test for COVID-19 came back negative, OHA announced Saturday night, and that person is not infected with novel coronavirus.

There are seven additional pending test results for people under investigation for coronavirus, according to OHA. People under investigation have experienced symptoms of coronavirus, which include coughing, shortness of breath and a fever, and are known to have one of the following primary risk factors:

Travel from a country where COVID-19 is circulating.

Close contact with a confirmed case.

People with severe respiratory illness who are hospitalized and have no other known diagnosis.

Eighty-eight people in Oregon are currently being monitored by state health officials. People who are being monitored have had the same exposures but are not symptomatic, according to the OHA.