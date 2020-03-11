Person killed in Lower Bridge Way crash near Terrebonne

Top Stories

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One person was killed and at least one was injured when a vehicle left Lower Bridge Way and struck a tree west of Terrebonne Wednesday evening, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at Northwest Lower Bridge Way and 31st Street, deputies said.

One person died at the scene and a second was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

A detour was in place for traffic in the area. Deputies said an extended road closure was expected for the crash investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.