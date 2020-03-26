C.O. COVID-19 impacts: More hotline hours, crisis lines, Friday end of PPE donations

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A variety of information in Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network's COVID-19 Joint Information Center.

HOTLINES PROVIDING HELPFUL VOICES

For COVID-19 questions, mental wellness support or just to hear a reassuring voice, there are a number of call-in resources available to Central Oregonians. Help is just a hotline away.

Hours Expand for Local COVID-19 Hotline: 541-699-5109

Now with increased hours, Central Oregon's free COVID-19 nonemergency hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. Call to connect with a caregiver or county health professional. This partnership between St. Charles Health System and Deschutes County Health Services, which debuted on March 17, is currently averaging 275 calls per day and is open to all residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Crisis and Loneliness Lines Deliver Social Distancing Support

A range of services are standing by to assist individuals experiencing isolation or in need of a caring voice.

Crisis lines: Individuals can call these numbers if they, or a loved one, are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Crook County: 541-323-5530 (press ‘2’ after 5 p.m. to reach the crisis team.)

541-323-5530 (press ‘2’ after 5 p.m. to reach the crisis team.) Deschutes County Crisis Line: 541-322-7500, opt. 9 or 800-273-8255

541-322-7500, opt. 9 or 800-273-8255 Jefferson County: 541-475-6575

Senior Loneliness Line: For individuals throughout Central Oregon age 55 or older who might be feeling isolated or just want to have a friendly conversation, contact the Senior Loneliness Line at 503-200-1633

YouthLine: Individuals throughout Central Oregon age 21 or younger seeking support for any problem, call the YouthLine at 877-968-8491 or text "teen2teen" to 839863.

LAST DAY FOR DONATIONS

Friday, March 27 is the last day for community members to donate Personal Protective Equipment at one of the donation sites throughout Central Oregon. If you have unused PPE, be sure to get it to a donation spot Friday.

Bend - Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street, and Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Daggett Lane, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine - La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Madras - Madras First Baptist Church (Drop-off located on 6 th Street side entrance), 85 NE A Street, 12 - 1 p.m.

Prineville - Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First Street, 12 - 1 p.m.

Redmond - Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1

Emergency medical providers are asking people to only call 911 if they’re experiencing an urgent medical emergency, such as severe difficulty breathing, chest pain, allergic reaction or a diabetic emergency. Most people with COVID-19 have mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, like a fever and cough, and usually don’t require emergency medical attention. People experiencing flu-like symptoms should call their doctor or the non-emergency COVID-19 info line at 541-699-5109 before calling 911.

Calling a non-emergency line first allows emergency responders to help people who are most in need of urgent medical assistance—and can help save lives.

CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES

Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 executive order temporarily limits business operations and increases social distancing requirements. Oregon construction workers and contractors are permitted to continue working, as long as they follow new social distancing requirements.

Employers are responsible for ensuring the safety of construction workers and contractors. OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 is a resource for employees to help them create safe work environments.

Employees should contact Oregon OSHA if they feel their employer is violating the Governor’s order: Phone: 503-378-3272, 800-922-2689 (inside Oregon only) or use this Online report form.

WIC BENEFITS AVAILABLE TO NEW APPLICANTS

Oregon Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is supporting the health and wellbeing of families throughout Oregon during this period of social distancing by providing services over the phone, text message and video chat. WIC offers healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and connections to community resources. Moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents or other guardians may apply for WIC for children under age 5. Applicants can fill out an online interest form any time of day or call 971-673-0040 during regular business hours.

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.