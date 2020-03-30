Three more Oregon COVID-19 deaths bring total to 16

Top Stories

58 new cases, for statewide total of 606; two more in Deschutes, total at 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606, as of 8 a.m. today. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (2, for a total of 25), Douglas (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (2), Marion (14), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County who tested positive on March 20, and died Sunday at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22 and died Sunday at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died Sunday at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.

The Monday update indicated 606 positive tests statewide and 12,277 negative tests.

Deschutes County has had 25 positive COVID-19 results and 221 negative results, the new statistics showed. Crook County has had 12 negative test results and no positive ones; Jefferson County has had 11 negative tests and again, no positive results.

Eight of the 16 people who have died in Oregon were 80 or older, five were 70-79 and three were 60-69. Nine were men and seven were women.

A total of 140 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized and 361 have not, with that information not provided on the other 105.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.