Body found near Hwy. 26 NW of Madras identified as Redmond man; info sought

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins late Friday identified the man whose body was found early Thursday morning near U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Madras as a 51-year-old Redmond man and said investigators need the public’s help to learn what happened.

Adkins said he could not release any information from Friday’s autopsy at the state Medical Examiner’s Office on a man whom he identified as Brian Jones of Redmond. No cause of death or other details were released.

A passing motorist’s discovery of a man's body before 7 a.m. Thursday along Danube Drive near the intersection with Highway 26 brought out sheriff’s deputies and the Central Oregon Major Incident Team.

Investigators are asking the public for any information that could help in the death investigation, including anyone who saw Jones or his silver 2005 Toyota Corolla between 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“We would like to talk to anyone who might have information about Brian’s friends and whereabouts Wednesday evening to Thursday morning,” Adkins said in a news release. “We suspect Brian traveled around Redmond to Warm Springs.”

The sheriff released an apparent store security-camera photo of Jones, taken Wednesday evening, and photos of the car he was driving.

Citizens are asked to look closely at the photos, and if you have seen Jones or his car to call the sheriff’s office at 541-475-2201 and talk to Detective Tyler Anderson. If he is unavailable, you’re asked to leave a message with your name and number, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

“Any information you can provide Detective Anderson would be very helpful,” Adkins wrote.