Winter storm moves into C.O., triggers crashes; Hwy. 20 closed west of Tumalo

NWS winter weather advisory in place until evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A long-delayed blast of winter hit Bend and other parts of the High Desert on Friday, with up to 3 inches of snow leading to several crashes, rollovers and slide-offs, closing U.S. Highway 20 west of Tumalo.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m., advising of another 1-2 inches of snow for a total of 2-4 inches over much of the region and warning of slick roads and difficult travel.

For Bend and other locations, it was the first measurable snowfall in weeks, if not months.

Earlier, a freezing fog advisory was issued until 10 a.m., with patchy areas of freezing drizzle/mist and/or light freezing rain meaning slick roads as well.

Law enforcement, medics and tow trucks were scrambling to numerous vehicles that got stuck, crashed or went off the slick roads, including a school bus in a ditch at the corner of Highway 20 and Tweed Road west of Tumalo, prompting a call for a Class C tow truck.

One of the big trouble spots was the grade on U.S. Highway 20 west of Tumalo, where ODOT TripCheck showed it was closed in both directions about 10 a.m. due to a multiple-vehicle crash. Dozens of vehicles reportedly were involved and two ODOT sanders were called out.

So far, there were no reports of serious injuries. Highway 20 West was closed at Robal Road and the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

An NWS spotter 2 miles southeast of Bend reported three inches of snow by 7:30 a.m. Other weather spotters reported a half-inch to three inches of snow in the Bend area and lighter amounts around Sisters, La Pine, Madras and Prineville.

Several Bend residents on KTVZ's Facebook page reported having about three inches, if not four or more, while others reported six inches in Tumalo, three inches in Redmond, two inches at Crooked River Ranch, just over an inch in Prineville and two inches in the Juniper Canyon area, as it was still coming down.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office warned of hazardous road conditions and said if drivers "have to be on the road, slow your speed" and allow extra time to get where you're going.

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw said the slow passage of the storm system will keep drawing moisture and cold air across the High Desert, bringing a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing fog.

In another sign of COVID-19’s widespread impacts, NewsChannel 21 had received no details of any school or event closures by 9:30 a.m., when dozens of such notices are the norm. (If you do have any you wish for us to share, please send to stories@ktvz.com or use the website’s Share tab.)