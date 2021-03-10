Oregon ShakeAlert earthquake notification system to launch Thursday

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The ShakeAlert earthquake notification system will become available on nearly all smartphones in Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The notifications will tell you if an earthquake is happening or about to happen near your area, and what you should do to stay safe.

The ShakeAlert app is also available now and provides more details on the earthquakes, including intensity levels at your location and a second countdown until the earthquake reaches your area.

Noah Chast will have more on how to make sure you have this notification system turned on, and the difference it potentially can make, tonight on NewsChannel 21.